Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Massive Discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Vijay Sales has launched its much-awaited Apple Days sale, offering substantial discounts on a wide array of Apple products. The sale, which began on Saturday, includes deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and accessories. Customers can avail of up to Rs 10,000 instant discount with select bank cards and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000.

The iPhone lineup sees significant price drops, with the iPhone 15 effectively priced at Rs 64,900 and the iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 74,290, both including a Rs 6,000 instant discount. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are also on offer at Rs 57,990 and Rs 66,990 respectively, after a Rs 3,000 instant discount. The iPhone 13 is also available at a special price of Rs 50,999 for a limited period.

iPad Deals:

The iPad range isn’t left behind, with the discontinued 9th Gen iPad priced at Rs 24,990, the 10th Gen iPad at Rs 29,900, the 5th Gen iPad Air at Rs 45,490, and the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros at Rs 53,000 and Rs 72,000 respectively.

MacBook Deals:

MacBooks are also up for grabs with attractive discounts. The MacBook Pro with M3 chip starts at Rs 1,47,890, the M3 Pro variant at Rs 175,490, and the M3 Max variant at Rs 285,890, all inclusive of a Rs 10,000 instant discount. More budget-friendly options include the MacBook Air with M1 chip at Rs 67,490, the M2 chip variant at Rs 81,490, and the latest M3 chip variant at Rs 96,900.

Apple Watch and Accessory Deals:

Other notable offers include the Apple Watch Series 9 at Rs 36,600, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at Rs 25,900, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Rs 79,800. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB C is available for Rs 21,090, and the HomePod Mini for Rs 8,390.