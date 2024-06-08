Sony Launches ULT Power Sound Series in India: A Detailed Overview

Explore the newly launched Sony ULT Power Sound series in India, featuring innovative headphones and speakers designed for superior audio experiences, available now across major retail outlets.

Sony India has expanded its audio product lineup with the introduction of the ULT Power Sound series. This new series, featuring both speakers and headphones, promises enhanced audio experiences with innovative sound technologies tailored for music enthusiasts.

Product Lineup and Features

ULT Wear Headphones: Sony’s ULT Wear headphones integrate state-of-the-art noise cancelling technology with a 40mm driver unit designed to deliver powerful bass and pristine audio clarity. The headphones feature Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, used in their acclaimed 1000X series, enhancing the overall sound quality and noise cancellation capabilities. Users can enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancelling active, or up to 50 hours with it turned off. A quick charge feature ensures 90 minutes of playback with just a three-minute charge. These headphones also offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and can pair with two devices simultaneously.

ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, and ULT Field 1 Speakers: The speakers in this series come with unique features tailored to different listening environments. The ULT Tower 10 is the flagship model, offering 360-degree sound and lighting effects, making it ideal for parties. It can be connected to multiple devices, allowing for a synchronized audio-visual experience across up to 100 linked speakers. The ULT Field 7 offers similar sound quality with added portability and up to 30 hours of battery life, quick charging, and IP67 water resistance, perfect for outdoor use. The ULT Field 1, the smallest in the lineup, provides up to 12 hours of playtime and is designed for casual, everyday use with its compact size and robust build.

Availability and Pricing

The ULT Power Sound series is now available in India. The ULT Wear headphones are priced at Rs 16,990, while the speakers range from Rs 10,990 for the ULT Field 1 to Rs 89,990 for the ULT Tower 10. Sony has introduced introductory cashback offers on select models when purchased with specified credit cards​​.

Sony’s latest audio series in India not only broadens its portfolio but also caters to a diverse range of audio preferences, from casual listeners to party enthusiasts. The integration of advanced technology in both speakers and headphones ensures that Sony remains a competitive player in India’s vibrant electronics market.