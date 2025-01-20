Vijay Sales Launches Republic Day Sale with Up to 70% Off on Electronics and Appliances

Vijay Sales Launches Republic Day Sale with Up to 70% Off on...

Vijay Sales, a renowned name in the electronics retail sector, has introduced its Republic Day Sale, bringing customers incredible discounts across its stores and online platform, www.vijaysales.com. The sale, which started on January 18, 2025, offers an extensive range of products, from the latest gadgets to essential home appliances, all at unbeatable prices.

Exclusive Deals on Smartphones and Tablets

Tech enthusiasts can enjoy attractive discounts on smartphones and tablets. The iPhone 15 is available at a starting price of ₹57,990, while the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹69,490, both inclusive of bank discounts. Affordable smartphones begin at just ₹7,499, and 5G smartphones start at ₹9,990, making it a great time to upgrade. Customers can also avail up to 40% off on tablets and iPads, ensuring something for every budget.

Home Entertainment: Televisions and Audio Devices

Revamp your entertainment setup with televisions starting from ₹7,490. Soundbars and home theater systems are offered at up to 60% off, while speakers come with discounts of up to 40%, making them perfect additions to your home entertainment system.

Exciting Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

Upgrade your kitchen and home with microwaves starting at just ₹5,990, air fryers from ₹3,599, and OTG ovens beginning at ₹4,999. Washing machines are available from ₹9,990, and customers can also grab discounts of up to 40% on kitchen appliances and up to 60% on small home appliances.

Discounts on Wearables and Accessories

Stay connected with trendy wearable technology. TWS earbuds are offered with discounts of up to 70%, while smartwatches are available from as low as ₹899. Mobile accessories starting at ₹119 complete the package, ensuring seamless connectivity at affordable prices.

Gaming and Personal Care Deals

Gamers can avail discounts of up to 60% on gaming accessories, while personal grooming products such as trimmers and shavers start at just ₹499.

Laptops and Printers for Work and Study

Find great deals on premium laptops, starting from ₹18,900, catering to students and professionals alike. Printers are available at competitive prices, starting at ₹4,490, ideal for both home and office needs.

MyVS Loyalty Program: Earn Rewards on Every Purchase

Vijay Sales’ MyVS loyalty program offers an additional benefit to customers. Earn 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase, with each point equaling ₹1, redeemable at any Vijay Sales store.

Instant Bank Discounts for Maximum Savings

Enjoy instant discounts with leading banks during the sale:

HDFC Bank: Save up to ₹7,500 on Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions.

RBL Bank: Get 7.5% off (up to ₹4,500) on Credit Card EMI transactions over ₹15,000.

Yes Bank: Avail 5% off (up to ₹2,500) on transactions above ₹10,000.

Bank of Baroda: Save 7.5% (up to ₹1,500) on BOBCard EMI transactions above ₹15,000.

IDFC Bank: Enjoy 5% off (up to ₹10,000) on transactions over ₹5,000.

OneCard: Get discounts of up to ₹4,000 on purchases above ₹25,000.

AU Small Finance Bank: Enjoy 5% off (up to ₹1,000) on Sundays for transactions above ₹10,000.

DBS Bank: Avail 10% off (up to ₹3,000) on EMI transactions and ₹1,500 off on non-

EMI transactions over ₹15,000 on weekends.

Don’t Miss the Republic Day Sale!

This Republic Day Sale by Vijay Sales is a golden opportunity to shop for your favorite products at unmatched prices. Visit your nearest Vijay Sales store or shop online at www.vijaysales.com before the deals end!