Goldmedal Electricals Unveils Premium Mobile Showroom Designed by Dilip Chhabria

Goldmedal Electricals, a prominent player in India’s Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector, has introduced an exclusive mobile showroom designed by the legendary Dilip Chhabria. This luxurious showroom on wheels was launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Built at an estimated cost of over Rs. 18 crore, the innovative vehicle showcases Goldmedal’s premium products while offering a futuristic customer experience. The unveiling was led by Dilip Chhabria, Managing Director of DC2 Mercury, and Jugraj Sofadia, Managing Director of JS Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

A Cutting-Edge Design: World’s First Triple-Opening Mobile Showroom

The mobile showroom, meticulously designed by Dilip Chhabria, is a technological marvel. Its design features openings on three sides—two on the sides and one at the rear—creating a spacious and interactive display area. The bus is aerodynamically styled with a streamlined body and curvaceous profile, incorporating composite materials used in aircraft like the Airbus A380 and Boeing 787.

Premium Finishes and Advanced Features

Finished in an elegant Satin Matte Grey, the vehicle was crafted using over 700 unique moulds. It includes proprietary glazing and lighting systems that enhance its visual appeal. When stationary, expandable side sections nearly double the showroom space, enabling the display of hundreds of Goldmedal products. These include the brand’s wide range of modular switches, fans, wires, LED lights, electrical appliances, and home automation solutions.

A Luxurious Interior Experience

The bus’s interior is designed to reflect luxury and innovation. It features a lounge area, a bar, and split-level spaces illuminated by over 10,000 LEDs with adjustable brightness. A vanilla white colour scheme, complemented by bold red accents and glass pinstripe-lit flooring, adds to its modern aesthetic. This unique interior environment highlights the premium nature of Goldmedal’s offerings, blending style with functionality.

Vision Behind the Mobile Showroom

The idea for this revolutionary bus was conceptualized by Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals. He shared, “The mobile showroom is a one-of-a-kind initiative designed to showcase the Goldmedal brand in an unparalleled way. It reflects our commitment to delivering world-class electrical solutions across India.”

Dilip Chhabria’s Perspective on the Project

At the launch, Dilip Chhabria expressed his admiration for the project, stating, “This bus is a visual representation of shock and awe. The design process was completely reimagined to bring this vision to life. It is truly a shared dream with Kishan Jain, and I am proud to have contributed to Goldmedal’s journey in creating this ultra-premium showroom on wheels.”

Nationwide Showcase and Accessibility

Currently displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the mobile showroom will remain accessible to event attendees and special invitees until January 22, 2025. Post-event, it will travel across India, allowing customers to explore Goldmedal’s premium electrical solutions without visiting a traditional showroom.