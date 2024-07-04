Vijay Sales Monsoon Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Home Appliances

Shop at the Vijay Sales Monsoon Sale for great discounts on home appliances like washing machines, microwaves, and more. Save big and upgrade your home today!

The annual Vijay Sales Monsoon Sale is back, featuring significant savings on a wide range of home appliances. Whether it’s time to replace old kitchen devices or enhance the efficiency of your home, this sale covers all your needs. This event highlights substantial markdowns on everything from washing machines and water purifiers to microwaves and hair dryers. Here’s a look at the top 10 discounted home appliances you shouldn’t miss during this sale period.

Essential Kitchen and Home Gadgets

LG 11 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Enjoy up to 40% off on the LG 11 kg washing machine, equipped with Smart Inverter Technology for quiet and efficient operation. It includes a Turbo Drum for effective washing and Smart Diagnosis for quick troubleshooting, backed by a 10-year motor warranty, ensuring longevity and ease of use.

VSP: ₹31,990

Kent Grand Plus RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

Get up to 30% off on Kent Grand Plus, featuring a combination of RO, UV, and UF technologies to deliver exceptionally clean drinking water. Its high capacity and storage capabilities make it perfect for larger families.

VSP: ₹18,649

Racold CDR Deluxe Geyser with Titanium Enamel Coating

Avail up to 30% off on Racold CDR Deluxe Geyser, ideal for instant water heating in compact spaces. It boasts efficient heating elements and essential safety features.

VSP: ₹7,999

Samsung 28 Litres Convection Microwave

Save up to 20% on the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave, designed for daily cooking with user-friendly controls and auto-cook programs that simplify your kitchen tasks.

VSP: ₹8,599

Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

Receive up to 30% off on the Philips EasyTouch Plus, which quickly removes wrinkles with its powerful steam output, suitable for various fabrics.

VSP: ₹8,599

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Discounted by up to 20%, the Dyson Supersonic prevents heat damage with its fast drying and precise styling capabilities, ensuring salon-quality results.

VSP: ₹29,900

Additional Savings and Rewards

Enhance your purchasing power with exclusive offers from payment partners. Enjoy an Instant Discount of up to Rs. 7,500 and No Cost EMI options with HDFC Bank, Amex, Yes Bank, OneCard, and MobiKwik. Join the MyVs Rewards program for free and earn rewards on every purchase, enhancing the value of your shopping experience.

Conclusion

Don’t miss out on the remarkable opportunities to upgrade your home appliances during the Vijay Sales Monsoon Sale. Visit the Vijay Sales website or any retail outlet to explore these exceptional offers.