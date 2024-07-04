Threads by Meta Surpasses 175 Million Users in Its First Year

In a remarkable milestone, Meta Platforms’ social media application Threads has recorded over 175 million monthly active users as it nears its first anniversary. Launched with the intent to capture Twitter users during its transition to being called X under Elon Musk’s ownership, Threads has made significant strides in its user base. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted these achievements as the platform celebrates a year of operations on July 5.

User Growth and Challenges

Threads experienced a swift uptake, amassing 100 million users within its first week, largely thanks to its integration with Instagram. Despite this impressive start, the platform saw a decline in its retention rates, with many initial users discontinuing use. According to recent data from Sensor Tower, engagement on Threads has seen a downturn, with users logging an average of three sessions and spending about seven minutes daily on the app. This represents a steep 79% decrease in sessions and a 65% drop in time spent, compared to the same period last year.

Revenue and Platform Strategy

Currently, Threads operates without displaying advertisements, which translates to minimal revenue generation for Meta. The platform made a strategic move by joining the Fediverse, which allows for broader interactions across various platforms. As Threads continues to evolve, Meta faces a strategic decision on whether to keep Threads as a standalone app or to merge its functionalities back into Instagram. Despite the operational uncertainties, advertiser interest in Threads remains robust.

Reflections on the Year Mark Zuckerberg

expressed his thoughts on the platform’s first year by posting on Threads, “What a year.” His post reflects on the journey of Threads from its launch, noting the significant user milestone of 150 million monthly active users reached in April, which indicated a steady growth trajectory.

As Threads moves into its second year, the decisions made by Meta will be crucial in determining the future trajectory of the app. While it has successfully captured a vast user base, maintaining engagement and monetizing the platform are the next big challenges that lie ahead.