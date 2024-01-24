Vijay Sales Opens Pre-Bookings for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Vijay Sales, a prominent electronics omni-channel retail chain in India, has started pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The pre-booking is available with a nominal fee of INR 2,000, both in-store at over 130 Vijay Sales outlets and online at vijaysales.com.

Key Highlights:

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S24 series available at Vijay Sales for INR 2000.

The series includes Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24 models.

Features include advanced camera systems, high-resolution displays, and long-lasting batteries.

Enhanced productivity and entertainment options with Galaxy AI and ecosystem integration.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, highlights the series’ AI features and customer benefits.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series consists of three models: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24. Each model boasts unique features catering to various user needs.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is notable for its Octa-Core processor, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports the S Pen for enhanced productivity and creativity. The device includes a quadruple rear camera setup (200 MP, 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP) and a 12 MP front camera. A 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage.

The Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a Deca-Core processor, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a similar refresh rate. It features a triple rear camera setup (50 MP, 10 MP, 12 MP) and a 12 MP front camera, capable of UHD 8K videos at 30fps. The model is powered by a 4900mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 offers a balance of performance and design, with its own Deca-Core processor, a 6.2-inch display, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera setup and 12 MP front camera are complemented by a 4000mAh battery.

All models run on the Android operating system and integrate with Samsung’s ecosystem, including Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch. The series supports Samsung DeX, Bluetooth Hearing Aid, and SmartThings. Additional features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Note Assist enhance user convenience.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, emphasizing the significance of the Galaxy S24 series in offering innovative features and streamlined task management through AI enhancements. He invited customers to experience the latest in smartphone technology with this launch.