Lenovo Launches High-Performance Legion 9i Gaming Laptop in India

Lenovo has announced the introduction of the Legion 9i, a new addition to its gaming laptop lineup in India. This 16-inch model stands out with its self-contained liquid-cooling system and a forged carbon A-cover. Targeted at gamers and creators with intensive graphic requirements, the Legion 9i promises a blend of high performance and advanced technology.

Key Highlights:

Legion 9i features a 16-inch display and is the first in Lenovo’s range with an integrated liquid-cooling system.

It’s powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The device includes a Legion Coldfront cooling system, a unique feature for a 16” gaming laptop.

Offers an immersive gaming experience with Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED display and high refresh rates.

Equipped with Lenovo LA-2 AI chip, Tobii Horizon software, and Nahimic 3D audio for enhanced user experience.

Pricing starts at INR 449,990 and is available on various platforms including Lenovo.com.

The Legion 9i is engineered to balance power and efficiency. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and 32GB of overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. The laptop is designed to handle demanding tasks effortlessly, complemented by advanced cooling and software optimizations for a quiet operation.

One of the standout features of the Legion 9i is the Legion Coldfront system. This technology, co-developed with Cooler Master, provides integrated liquid cooling, a significant enhancement for handling extreme gaming loads. The system includes a triple-fan air system with over 6,000 vents, ensuring optimal cooling.

For visual fidelity, the Legion 9i boasts a Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED display, offering a 94% screen-to-body ratio and high refresh rates. The display ensures vivid colors and smooth visuals, catering to both gamers and content creators.

The laptop also focuses on immersion. The Lenovo LA-2 AI chip is designed to optimize power for peak performance, while the Tobii Horizon software offers advanced head tracking for an immersive gaming experience. The laptop’s substantial 99.99Whr battery supports extended use.

Lenovo also includes Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D audio for an immersive sound experience. The Legion 9i comes with Windows 11, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Legion Arena, acting as a gaming hub. Lenovo offers an optional Premium Care support for advanced technical assistance.

Furthermore, Lenovo provides a ‘Custom to Order’ option for the Legion 9i, allowing customers to personalize their laptops. This service is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, with delivery promised within 25 days of purchase.

Ashish Sikka, Director, Category and Strategy, Lenovo India, commented on the launch, “The Legion 9i is a significant innovation in Lenovo’s gaming laptop segment, featuring our second-generation LA 2 AI chip and an integrated liquid-cooling system. The forged carbon A-cover not only adds to the aesthetic but also makes the laptop lighter, meeting the demands of professional gamers and creators.”

The Lenovo Legion 9i is now available at a starting price of INR 449,990. It can be purchased from Lenovo’s official website, exclusive stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and other offline retail outlets.