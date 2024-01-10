vivo Launches New Y28 5G in India: Affordable 5G Option

vivo has added a new smartphone to its Y series portfolio, the vivo Y28 5G, in India. This release marks another expansion of 5G smartphones in the market, with the vivo Y28 5G being an accessible option in the Y-series.

Key Highlights:

vivo Y28 5G is the latest addition to the Y series, featuring 5G capability.

Available in two colors: Glitter Aqua and Crystal Purple.

Priced between INR 13,999 and INR 16,999, with cashback options available.

Features include a sleek design, IP54 dust and water resistance, and a 6.56” HD+ display.

Equipped with a 50MP main rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and runs on FunTouch OS 13.

Manufactured in vivo’s Greater Noida facility, supporting the Make in India initiative.

vivo has priced the Y28 5G at INR 13,999 for the 4 GB+ 128GB model, INR 15,499 for 6GB+128GB, and INR 16,999 for the 8+128GB variant. Consumers can avail a cashback of up to INR 1,500 using cards from SBI, DBS, and IDFC First Bank, among others. The smartphone is available for purchase across Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.

The Y28 5G features a slim design, with a thickness of 0.809 cm and a 2.5D flat frame. It offers IP54 dust and water resistance for durability. The phone sports a 16.22 cm (6.56”) HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Photography capabilities are enhanced by a 50MP main rear camera, which includes features like Super Night Mode and customizable bokeh flares. The 16MP front camera provides a variety of portrait styles and filters.

In terms of performance, the Y28 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge support. It operates on FunTouch OS 13, based on the Android 13 platform, offering improved personalization, privacy, and security features.

Aligning with the Indian government’s Make in India vision, the vivo Y28 5G is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, employing around 10,000 individuals.