Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro launched in India: Zeiss Cameras, IP68 Rating, and Powerful Specs

Vivo launches V40 series in India with Zeiss cameras, IP68 rating, powerful specs, and stunning design. Explore prices, availability, and full specifications.

Vivo has officially unveiled its V40 series in India, featuring the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro. These smartphones boast impressive Zeiss camera systems, IP68 water and dust resistance, vibrant 120Hz AMOLED displays, and powerful processors. The V40 series aims to set a new standard for premium smartphone experiences.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo V40 Pro:

8GB/256GB: ₹49,999

12GB/512GB: ₹55,999

Colors: Titanium Gray, Ganges Blue

Available: August 13th

Vivo V40:

8GB/128GB: ₹34,999

8GB/256GB: ₹36,999

12GB/512GB: ₹41,999

Colors: Titanium Gray, Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue

Available: August 13th

Pre-bookings: Open now

Key Upgrades from Vivo V30 Series

The Vivo V40 series introduces notable upgrades from its predecessor, the V30 series. Both models now sport larger 5,500mAh batteries, a significant improvement from the previous 5,000mAh capacity.

The Vivo V40 Pro takes a giant leap in processing power with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, a notable upgrade from the Dimensity 8200. The V40 series also boasts enhanced camera capabilities with Zeiss optics and Smart Aura Light, promising improved photography experiences. Additionally, the new models feature IP68 water and dust resistance for added durability.

Vivo V40 and V40 Pro: Specifications and Features

Both the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro share a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and offers three memory configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The V40 Pro, on the other hand, steps up the game with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options. Both models run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS and feature impressive camera systems.

The V40 boasts a 50MP Zeiss primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 50MP front camera. The V40 Pro, however, takes it further with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP Zeiss primary sensor, a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Both devices offer 80W fast charging for their 5,500mAh batteries, in-display fingerprint sensors, and IP68 water and dust resistance.