Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features to Budget-Friendly ‘A’ Series Devices

Samsung is reportedly expanding its suite of Galaxy AI features to its more affordable Galaxy ‘A’ series devices. This move follows the successful introduction of these features on the flagship Galaxy S24 series and their subsequent expansion to older S and Z series models.

Samsung Galaxy AI Features Expected on Select 2024 ‘A’ Series Models

The initial rollout of Galaxy AI features on the ‘A’ series is expected to begin with certain models released in 2024, including the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. However, due to potential hardware limitations, these devices may not support all Galaxy AI capabilities. The specific features that will be available on the ‘A’ series devices have not been confirmed.

Release Timeline and Software Update

While the exact release date remains unknown, it is anticipated that the Galaxy AI features will be introduced to the ‘A’ series devices through the One UI 6.1.1 update. Samsung’s focus on this update has reportedly delayed the One UI 7 beta. The company has already brought new AI features to its sixth-generation foldable devices with the One UI 6.1.1 update, suggesting that the Galaxy A55 and A35 could receive similar enhancements.

Samsung’s Continued Innovation in AI

This expansion of Galaxy AI features to the ‘A’ series demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to bringing advanced AI capabilities to a wider range of users. The company’s Galaxy AI feature real-time interactions through Live Translate, providing voice and text translations for phone calls. By making these features accessible on more affordable devices, Samsung is democratizing the benefits of AI and enhancing the user experience across its product lineup.

Samsung’s First Rollout of Galaxy AI

