Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro: Choosing the Right Device for You

Compare Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro: Discover which smartphone suits you best with insights on display, performance, camera, battery, and design in this in-depth review.

When it comes to choosing a new smartphone, Vivo has introduced two strong contenders: the Vivo X200 and the Vivo V40 Pro. Both models pack impressive specs, but they have unique distinctions that cater to different needs. Let’s break down each feature and see how these two devices compare.

Dimensions and Build: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

The Vivo X200 is slightly more compact with dimensions of 160.3 x 74.8 x 8 mm, compared to the Vivo V40 Pro’s 164.4 x 75.1 x 7.6 mm. Despite this, the X200 is a bit heavier, weighing in at 197g or 202g depending on the version, while the V40 Pro is a lighter 192g. Both devices boast a premium glass front and back, but the X200 adds an aluminum alloy frame, enhancing durability. If you’re someone who prefers a slightly smaller, sturdier device, the X200 might edge out the V40 Pro here.

Display: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

Both smartphones feature vibrant AMOLED displays with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and vivid colors. The X200 has a 6.67-inch screen with a high screen-to-body ratio of ~89.6%, while the V40 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.78-inch display at ~89.9%. Both reach a peak brightness of 4500 nits, making them excellent for outdoor visibility. The difference here is marginal, but for those who love a larger screen, the V40 Pro might be the better option.

Performance: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

Under the hood, the X200 runs on the newer Mediatek Dimensity 9400 chipset built on a 3nm process, while the V40 Pro uses the Dimensity 9200+ (4nm). The X200’s configuration includes a faster octa-core setup with one Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.63 GHz, offering a slight edge in performance, especially in demanding applications. Both phones have powerful Immortalis GPUs, but the X200’s G925 should provide smoother gaming graphics than the V40 Pro’s G715 MC11. If top-end performance is a priority, the X200’s newer chipset may be a better choice.

Memory and Storage: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

Both phones forgo microSD expansion, relying solely on internal storage. The X200 offers configurations from 256GB/12GB RAM up to a robust 1TB/16GB, using the faster UFS 4.0 storage. The V40 Pro, however, provides up to 512GB and uses UFS 3.1. Heavy multitaskers and power users will appreciate the X200’s top configuration and faster storage, but for everyday use, the V40 Pro’s options should be more than sufficient.

Camera System: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

The X200 brings an impressive triple-lens setup, including a 50MP wide, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The V40 Pro also sports a triple-camera system but opts for a 2x zoom telephoto lens. Both phones come with Zeiss optics, but the X200 offers a Laser AF feature for quick focus in low light, whereas the V40 Pro has a unique Ring-LED flash for enhanced lighting. Video capabilities are strong on both, though the X200 adds gyro-EIS, ideal for smoother video recording.

Battery Life and Charging: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

For battery life, the X200 pulls ahead with a 5800mAh battery and faster 90W wired charging, compared to the V40 Pro’s 5500mAh capacity and 80W charging. Both offer reverse wired charging, so you can charge other devices if needed. The X200’s extra capacity and quicker charging speed could make it more appealing for users who need longer battery life without frequent charging.

Software and Connectivity: Vivo X200 vs Vivo V40 Pro

The X200 comes with Android 15, topped with OriginOS 5, while the V40 Pro runs Android 14 with Funtouch 14. While both interfaces are smooth, the X200’s newer OS may have a few extra features and optimizations. Connectivity-wise, both are similarly equipped with Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 5.4 and 5.3 respectively, and full GPS suite, though the X200 offers an infrared port which is absent on the V40 Pro.

Final Verdict

Choosing between the Vivo X200 and Vivo V40 Pro ultimately depends on what matters most to you. The X200 is the powerhouse here, with a newer chipset, larger battery, faster charging, and a versatile camera setup. It’s built for those who need peak performance and advanced photography capabilities. On the other hand, the V40 Pro provides a well-rounded experience, with a larger display, efficient chipset, and slightly lighter build, making it ideal for everyday users who still want excellent specs without needing every high-end feature.

Whichever you choose, both the Vivo X200 and Vivo V40 Pro showcase Vivo’s commitment to delivering high-quality, feature-rich devices at competitive prices.