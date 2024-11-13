Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specs Tipped, Global Version Surfaces on Geekbench

The Xiaomi 15 is going global! Check out the first benchmark results for the international version, featuring impressive specs and HyperOS 2.0. Plus, new leaks detail the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera setup with a 50MP telephoto and more.

The Xiaomi 15 series, the successor to the Xiaomi 14 series, continues to make headlines. While the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have already been released in China, the global version of the Xiaomi 15 has just surfaced on Geekbench’s AI test listing, offering a glimpse into its capabilities. Meanwhile, new details have emerged about the camera specs of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the top-tier model in the lineup.

Xiaomi 15 Global Version on Geekbench

The global variant of the Xiaomi 15, identified by model number 24129PN74G, has appeared on Geekbench’s AI benchmark. The listing reveals that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with 16GB RAM and running Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0.

Interestingly, the AI tests were conducted on the CPU rather than the dedicated NPU or GPU. While the scoring standards are somewhat ambiguous, the results suggest the device’s capacity to handle various AI tasks at different accuracy levels and speeds.

HyperOS 2.0 introduces HyperConnect, a feature that facilitates seamless file sharing between select Xiaomi devices, including the Xiaomi 15 series, and Apple devices.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specs

Leaks suggest the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 1/2.51-inch sensor size, and a 70mm focal length. This differs slightly from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s 50MP telephoto lens, which has a 75mm focal length. The shorter focal length on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may result in a wider field of view but reduced zoom capability, offering 3x zoom compared to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s 3.2x zoom.

Previous leaks indicate the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will also boast a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 23mm focal length, along with a 200MP sensor with 4.3x optical zoom, an f/2.6 aperture, and a 100mm focal length.

Availability

The Xiaomi 15 series debuted in China on October 29th and is anticipated to launch globally, including in India, before March 2025.