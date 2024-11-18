Vivo X200 & X200 Pro Global Launch Date Set for November 19th

After making their debut in China last month, the Vivo X200 series is ready for its global launch. Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will be released globally on November 19th in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will not be included in the global release.

Launch Details and Availability

The Vivo X200 series global launch is scheduled for 4 PM (1:30 PM IST) on November 19th in Malaysia. Pre-orders will be open from November 19th to November 22nd. The Vivo X200 will be available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black, while the Vivo X200 Pro will come in Titanium Grey and Midnight Black. Currently, only the 16GB + 512GB configuration is listed on the Vivo Malaysia website.

Pre-order Benefits

Vivo is offering attractive pre-order benefits for both models. Customers who pre-order the Vivo X200 will receive a free laptop backpack or Vivo TWS 3e earphones, Vivo Care+ extended warranty or screen crack warranty, and a 30% discount on the Vivo Watch 3 smartwatch. Those who pre-order the Vivo X200 Pro will get a free laptop backpack or a Vivo 50W vertical wireless charger, along with similar warranty and smartwatch discount offers.

Specifications and Features

Both the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro boast impressive specifications, identical to their Chinese counterparts.

The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the X200 Pro sports a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen with a 0.1Hz-120Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate. Processor: Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, promising superior performance with AnTuTu benchmark scores exceeding 3 million points.

Both devices offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, supplemented by 16GB of virtual RAM. OS: The phones run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

The Vivo X200 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP VCS Ultra True Colour main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor, powered by a V3+ imaging chip. The Vivo X200 features a 50MP VCS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera, utilizing a V2 imaging chip. Front Camera: Both models have a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Both models have a 32MP front camera for selfies. Other Features: The Vivo X200 has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Vivo X200 Pro features a 3D ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor. Both phones are IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistant and incorporate Amplified Intelligence (AI).

The Vivo X200 houses a 5800mAh BlueVolt battery, while the X200 Pro packs a larger 6,000mAh BlueVolt battery. Both support 90W wired charging, with the Pro model additionally offering 30W wireless charging. Dimensions: The Vivo X200 Pro measures 162.36 x 75.95 x 8.49mm and weighs up to 228 grams. The X200 measures 160.27 x 74.81 x 7.99mm and weighs up to 202 grams.

While the India launch timeline for the Vivo X200 series is yet to be officially confirmed, it is anticipated that the phones will be introduced in the country sometime in December.