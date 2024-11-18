Apple’s 2025 Product Roadmap: iPhone SE 4, New iPads, & More!

Apple is gearing up for a busy 2025 with a slew of anticipated product launches. From iPhones to iPads and MacBooks, the tech giant is expected to introduce significant upgrades and new features across its product lines. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

iPhone SE 4

One of the most eagerly awaited releases is the iPhone SE 4. This budget-friendly iPhone is poised for a major overhaul, featuring a fresh iPhone 15-inspired design, an enhanced display, improved performance and cameras, and much more. Notably, the iPhone SE 4 is also rumored to house Apple’s first in-house 5G modem and be the most affordable iPhone to boast Apple Intelligence. These significant upgrades, as predicted by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, are sure to make the iPhone SE 4 a game-changer in the affordable smartphone segment.

iPad 11

After a two-year hiatus, Apple is expected to unveil a revamped iPad 11 in 2025. The highlight of this new-generation iPad will likely be the integration of Apple Intelligence powered by the cutting-edge A18 chip. While a significant design refresh seems improbable, users can anticipate substantial performance enhancements and exciting new features like notification summaries, Image Playground, and Genmoji. A potential March 2025 launch alongside the iPhone SE 4 is on the cards.

M4 MacBook Air

Rumors suggest that Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air will be powered by the robust M4 chip. This affordable MacBook is slated to receive a base 16GB RAM, a 12MP Center Stage camera, an upgraded Neural Engine, extended battery life, and a nano-texture display akin to the MacBook Pro models. Apple is likely to retain the 13-inch and 15-inch size options introduced last year, with no other major upgrades anticipated at this time.

M3 iPad Air

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that a new iPad Air equipped with the powerful M3 chip could also be on the horizon. In addition, Apple is reportedly developing a new Magic Keyboard specifically designed for this upcoming iPad Air. An upgraded LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 7 support, a rear LED flash, Thunderbolt support, and other enhancements are also rumored to be in the works.

Apple Smart Home Products

Early 2025 may finally see the launch of Apple’s first smart home product. Speculation is rife about Apple’s debut HomePod featuring Apple Intelligence and a 6-inch display. This display could incorporate a front-facing camera, potentially functioning as a traditional home security panel. The new HomePod might also include additional speakers for an enriched audio experience.