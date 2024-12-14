Vivo Y300 5G specifications leaked ahead of launch: here’s what to expect

Vivo Y300 5G launching in China with Dimensity 6300, 6.77-inch 120Hz OLED display, 50MP camera, and 6,500mAh battery.

The Vivo Y300 5G is poised to make its debut in China on December 16th, joining the Y300 Pro which was released in September. It’s worth noting that this device differs from the Y300 5G launched in India last month. Ahead of its official release, details about the phone’s specifications have surfaced online.

Display and Design

The Vivo Y300 5G is rumored to boast a 6.77-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 1,800 nits peak brightness. The display will also feature an integrated fingerprint scanner designed to function seamlessly even with wet and oily hands.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Y300 5G is expected to offer an 8MP selfie snapper. On the rear, a dual-camera setup is anticipated, featuring a 50MP main Samsung S5KJNS sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

Audio Experience

Vivo is reportedly taking the audio experience to the next level with a triple speaker system on the Y300 5G. This includes top and bottom firing speakers and an additional speaker nestled within the camera island. Co-developed with AAC technologies, this system promises a 3D panoramic sound experience with a max power of 4.5W.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo Y300 5G is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It will be available in various RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

A robust 6,500mAh battery unit with support for 44W fast charging is expected to keep the device running all day. Additional features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, WiFi-5, and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone will be offered in Qingsong, Ruixue White, and Star Diamond Black colours.

Availability

The Vivo Y300 5G is anticipated to succeed the Y200 5G launched in May. Given the existing Y300 5G model in India, it’s unlikely this China-specific version will be released there.