Swiggy Launches Scenes for Live Events and Ticketing to Compete with Zomato’s District   

Swiggy launches Scenes, a new feature for live events and ticketing, competing with Zomato's District. Scenes offers tickets to NYE parties, live music, and more, diversifying Swiggy's offerings beyond food delivery.

Swiggy has entered the live events and ticketing market with the launch of Swiggy Scenes, a new feature within its main app. This move comes just weeks after Zomato, Swiggy’s main competitor, launched its own standalone app for experiences and ticketing called District.

Swiggy Scenes: Live Events and Ticketing

Swiggy Scenes allows users to browse and purchase tickets for events happening at partner restaurants, such as NYE parties, live music, and DJ Nights. This is part of Swiggy’s strategy to diversify its revenue streams beyond food delivery and grow its user base.

Swiggy vs. Zomato: The Battle Heats Up

While both companies now offer event ticketing, they are taking different approaches. Swiggy has integrated Scenes into its main app, while Zomato has opted for a separate app, District. District also offers movie tickets, unlike Scenes, which currently focuses only on experiences at partner restaurants. This difference in strategy reflects the broader “superapp” vs. “superbrand” debate. Swiggy seems to be consolidating all its services under one umbrella, while Zomato is building separate brands for different offerings.

Swiggy’s Growth and Expansion

Swiggy has been actively expanding its offerings and growing its user base. In Q2FY25, Swiggy’s monthly transacting users (MTU) increased by a million, reaching a total of 17.1 million. This represents a 7 percent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 19 percent increase year-on-year (YoY). The company recently launched One BLCK, an exclusive, invite-only membership program offering concierge services to premium users.

The Future of Swiggy Scenes

Currently, Swiggy Scenes is only live in Bengaluru. It remains to be seen how many regions the service will expand to and what other types of experiences will be included in the future.

The launch of Swiggy Scenes marks a significant development in the ongoing battle between Swiggy and Zomato for dominance in the Indian market. By venturing into live events and ticketing, Swiggy is not only diversifying its revenue streams but also aiming to capture a larger share of users’ time and spending. The success of Scenes will depend on factors such as its ability to curate attractive events, expand to new regions, and seamlessly integrate with Swiggy’s existing services. As both companies continue to innovate and expand their offerings, consumers can expect an increasingly diverse and competitive landscape in the food, entertainment, and convenience sectors.