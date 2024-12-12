Vivo’s Jovi-branded Phones Spotted: Is a New Sub-Brand Coming?

12/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Vivo's Jovi-branded Phones Spotted
Vivo's Jovi AI assistant may be getting a promotion. GSMA database reveals three Jovi-branded phones, hinting at a new sub-brand. Will Jovi join the ranks of iQOO?

Recent discoveries suggest that Vivo may be venturing into the realm of sub-branding with its AI assistant, Jovi. Traditionally, Jovi has been the driving force behind Vivo’s AI capabilities, powering various system applications and providing users with a virtual assistant experience. However, three new Jovi-branded phones have emerged on the GSMA database, hinting at a potential shift in strategy.

Jovi-Branded Phones Spotted

The three phones, listed as Jovi Y39 5G, Jovi V50 Lite, and Jovi V50, with model numbers V2444, V2440, and V2427 respectively, have sparked speculation about Vivo’s intentions. Interestingly, the V2427 model, believed to be the Vivo V50, was previously sighted on Europe’s EEC platform, suggesting a possible rebranding strategy.

A Strategic Expansion?

While the GSMA listing provides no hardware specifications, it does indicate that an official announcement might be imminent. Industry insiders speculate that the Jovi sub-brand might initially target the Chinese market before expanding globally. This move could mirror the strategies of other smartphone giants like Xiaomi and OPPO, who have successfully leveraged sub-brands like Redmi, POCO, and Realme to capture different market segments.

Vivo’s Growing Portfolio

Vivo already boasts the iQOO sub-brand, catering to budget, mid-range, and flagship segments in China and India. The introduction of a Jovi sub-brand could further diversify Vivo’s offerings, providing consumers with a wider array of choices. However, it’s important to note that these findings are based on database listings, and Vivo’s plans may change.

The emergence of Jovi-branded phones on the GSMA database has certainly stirred excitement and speculation within the tech community. While Vivo has yet to confirm these developments, the possibility of a Jovi sub-brand raises intriguing questions about the company’s future strategies. Will Jovi phones focus solely on AI-driven features, or will they cater to specific market segments like iQOO? How will this potential sub-brand differentiate itself within Vivo’s existing product lineup? As we await official announcements from Vivo, one thing is certain: the smartphone landscape continues to evolve, and Jovi could be the next big player.

About the author


Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

