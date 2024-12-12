Pixel 9a Leak Reveals Price and Specifications; Tipped to Include 5,100mAh Battery, Tensor G4 Chipset

Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal $499 price, Tensor G4 chipset, 5,100mAh battery, and dual rear camera. Launching in May with Android 15.

Rumors are swirling about Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a, with leaks suggesting a potential release in May next year. While the official launch date remains unknown, details about the phone’s price, color options, and specifications have surfaced online.

Price and Colors

The Pixel 9a is rumored to retain the same price point as its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, starting at $499 (approximately Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage model. Color options are said to include Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian, mirroring the Pixel 9’s palette.

Display and Performance

Leaked information points to a 6.285-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Powering the device will likely be a Tensor G4 processor, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options may include 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1.

Camera

The Pixel 9a is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel GN8 Quad Dual Pixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing camera is rumored to be the same as the Pixel 8a.

Battery and Other Features

A larger 5,100mAh battery is anticipated, a step up from the Pixel 8a’s 4,500mAh capacity. Charging speeds are said to be capped at 23W wired and 7.5W wireless, with no support for Qi2. The phone is expected to maintain the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Software and Dimensions

The Pixel 9a is likely to launch with Android 15 and receive seven years of OS updates. It is rumored to measure 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm and weigh 185.9 grams, making it slightly larger than the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 9a appears to be shaping up as a compelling mid-range offering from Google. If the leaks prove accurate, it will combine a powerful Tensor G4 chip, an improved camera system, and a larger battery, all while maintaining a competitive price point. The potential inclusion of Android 15 and long-term OS support further sweetens the deal. However, it’s essential to remember that these are still leaks, and we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Google to get the complete picture.