Western Digital Unveils New SanDisk Storage Solutions

Western Digital announced a new range of SanDisk storage solutions aimed at meeting consumers’ increasing storage demands, both at home and on the go. The lineup includes innovative products such as multi-connector flash drives, high-capacity microSD cards, and professional-grade memory cards, all designed to support various storage needs.

Key Highlights:

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C: Offers up to 400MB/s transfer speeds and dual connectors for USB Type-C and Type-A devices. Available in vibrant colors and multiple storage capacities, with prices starting at INR 1109 for 128GB.

1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards: Touted as the world's fastest 1.5TB microSD UHS-I card with speeds up to 150MB/s. Compatible with Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops. Priced at INR 14999/- and backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card: Designed for professional use, offering minimum sustained write speeds of 1,400MB/s for 8K video capture. Compatible with SanDisk Professional PRO-READER and PRO-DOCK 4 devices. Available at a starting price of INR 44999/- for 320GB with a lifetime limited warranty.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director of Sales for India at Western Digital, emphasized the company’s commitment to storage innovation and catering to consumers’ evolving needs. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director Marketing, India, Middle East and TIA, Western Digital, highlighted the company’s focus on creating reliable and user-friendly storage solutions.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C features a dual-purpose swivel design for connector protection and comes in multiple colors including Absinthe Green, Lavender, Navagio Bay, and Black. The 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card expands storage for host devices supporting UHS-I microSD cards. The SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card is built to withstand up to 1-meter drops and 50 newtons of force, ensuring the safety of valuable footage.

These new products from Western Digital’s SanDisk brand are now available for purchase through various channels, including the Western Digital Store, Amazon.in, and authorized retailers and distributors.