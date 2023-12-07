iQOO 12 Launch Sees Record-Breaking Priority Pass Sale

iQOO has announced that its Priority Passes for the upcoming iQOO 12 smartphone sold out within nine hours on the launch day. Initially planned for sale from December 5th to 7th, the early closure of the sale was due to the high demand. These Priority Passes allow consumers to purchase the iQOO 12 a day earlier than its official release.

Key Highlights:

iQOO 12’s Priority Passes sold out in just nine hours.

Sale ended earlier than scheduled due to high demand.

Priority Pass holders can buy the phone on December 13th, one day before the official release.

The phone features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and an independent SuperComputing Chip Q1.

iQOO 12 has generated considerable interest among tech enthusiasts.

The iQOO 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features an independent SuperComputing Chip Q1, contributing to its high performance and camera capabilities. These features have attracted significant attention and discussion among technology enthusiasts.

iQOO has positioned the iQOO 12 as its flagship smartphone, offering a range of industry-first features. The launch of the exclusive Priority Pass was a strategic move to engage the brand’s fanbase, providing them with an opportunity to access the phone before its official release.

The official launch of the iQOO 12 is scheduled for December 12th at 5 PM, with more information expected to be released soon.