WhatsApp Message Reminders Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android

08/12/2024
Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
WhatsApp is testing a new "Reminders" feature on Android that will notify users of missed messages from their most important contacts.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Reminders” feature to some beta testers on Android. This feature aims to help users keep track of important messages by sending occasional reminders for unread messages and missed status updates.

How WhatsApp Message Reminders Work

The reminders are designed to prioritize certain contacts based on an internal algorithm. This algorithm considers your interaction history within the app to determine which contacts are most important to you. WhatsApp will then only send reminders for messages and status updates from these prioritized contacts.

WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, notes that this algorithm runs locally on your device. This means that if you reinstall WhatsApp, the algorithm will re-learn your interaction patterns and generate a new list of prioritized contacts.

Availability

The Reminders feature is currently available to a limited number of users on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (2.24.25.29). It can be found under Settings > Notifications > Reminders. While the feature is not yet widely available, it is expected to roll out to more beta testers soon. Eventually, it may become a standard feature for all WhatsApp users.

This update could be a valuable tool for users who receive a high volume of messages and may occasionally miss important updates from key contacts. By prioritizing reminders based on interaction history, WhatsApp aims to provide a more streamlined and useful notification experience.

About the author

Aditi Sharma

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

