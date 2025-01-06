WhatsApp Pay Expands: Unlimited Access for Users in India

06/01/2025
Lakshmi Narayanan
2 Min Read
WhatsApp Pay Expands
Explore the expanded WhatsApp Pay in India with no user limits. Send money seamlessly using UPI. Learn how to set up and transact today!

WhatsApp Pay, the Meta-owned platform known for its secure and efficient money transfer service, has recently expanded its capabilities, enabling all Indian users to access its UPI services. This development follows the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) decision to lift the previously imposed user onboarding limit, marking a notable change in the nation’s digital payment landscape.

Key Developments in WhatsApp Pay

Originally, WhatsApp Pay was introduced to a select group of users, adhering to NPCI’s restrictions. This limitation capped the user base at 100 million to ensure the security and seamless functionality of the service. However, this figure only represents a fraction of WhatsApp’s overall user base in India, which stands at over 500 million.

The NPCI’s recent move to eliminate the user onboarding limit allows WhatsApp Pay to offer its UPI services unrestrictedly across its entire user base. This change not only enhances user accessibility but also fortifies the platform’s position in a market dominated by other UPI-enabled services like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Ongoing Compliance and Future Prospects

Despite these changes, WhatsApp Pay will continue to adhere to all current UPI guidelines and circulars that apply to existing third-party app providers (TPAPs). In addition, the NPCI has postponed the implementation of a rule that would cap any single app’s UPI transaction share at 30% until December 31, 2026. This deferral provides WhatsApp Pay and other digital payment platforms with a broader scope to grow their market share without immediate regulatory caps.

How to Use WhatsApp Pay

To start using WhatsApp Pay, users need to follow a few simple steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the three dots in the upper-right corner.
  2. Select ‘Your Payments’ and click on ‘Add Payment Method’.
  3. Agree to the payment terms by tapping on the ‘Accept’ button.
  4. In any chat window, tap the ₹ symbol located at the bottom-right corner to initiate a transaction.
  5. Enter the desired amount and confirm the transaction with your UPI PIN. A confirmation SMS from your registered bank will verify the payment.

Source.

