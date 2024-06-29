WhatsApp Phases Out Support for Older Devices: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform, recently announced updates to its minimum system requirements, which will phase out support for several older mobile devices. This move is set to impact users who are still operating on outdated hardware, necessitating a shift to more recent models to continue using the app’s services.

Updated System Requirements

As technology evolves, so does the necessity for applications to adapt in order to offer better security and functionality. WhatsApp now requires Android devices to run version 5.0 or later, and iPhones to operate on iOS 12 or higher. Devices not meeting these requirements will no longer receive app updates or security patches.

Affected Devices

Among the devices affected are older models from major brands such as Samsung, Apple, and Motorola. For instance, users with models like the Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini and iPhone 6 will find themselves needing to upgrade if they wish to retain access to WhatsApp.

Implications for Users

The policy shift may hit hardest in regions like India, where certain affected brands like Huawei and LG have ceased new sales, though many consumers continue to use their devices. Users in such scenarios will need to consider newer alternatives to maintain their connectivity via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s Multi-Device Support

In addition to the update on system requirements, WhatsApp has been enhancing user experience with new features like multi-device support. This allows a single WhatsApp account to be used on up to four devices simultaneously without needing the primary device to be connected. This feature extends to phones, tablets, and desktops, providing users with flexibility in how they access their messages and maintain continuity across different platforms.

Security Enhancements

The latest updates also introduce several new security features. These include the ability to lock individual chat threads and new settings for managing privacy more effectively. These features are part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to bolster security and user trust, following previous criticisms regarding privacy management.

The move to cut off support for older devices is aligned with typical industry practices where older technology gradually loses support to make way for newer, more secure, and more efficient systems. Users impacted by this change should look to upgrade their devices to continue enjoying a secure and full-featured WhatsApp experience. The introduction of multi-device support and enhanced security features also underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to adapting its service to better meet the needs of its global user base.