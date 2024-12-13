WhatsApp Rolls Out Updates for Voice and Video Calls

13/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Add Comment
WhatsApp Rolls Out Updates for Voice and Video Calls
WhatsApp introduces updates for voice and video calls, including improved call quality, a new design, and the ability to call specific participants in group chats.

WhatsApp is rolling out new updates to its voice and video call features, focusing on improved call quality and a refreshed design. These updates aim to enhance the user experience, particularly during the holiday season when connecting with loved ones is especially important.

Improved Call Quality

WhatsApp is dedicated to providing users with clear and reliable audio and video calls. The updates will include enhancements to reduce noise and improve connection stability, ensuring a smoother calling experience.

Updated Design

In addition to improved call quality, WhatsApp is also introducing a new, modern design for its call interface. The updated design will offer a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

Simplified Group Calling

A particularly useful feature included in this update is the ability for users to initiate calls with specific participants within a group chat. This eliminates the need to start a separate call and allows for more targeted communication within larger groups.

These updates are expected to be available to WhatsApp users on both desktop and mobile devices soon.

With these updates, WhatsApp aims to make staying connected easier and more enjoyable. The improved call quality, updated design, and simplified group calling features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to providing a seamless and user-friendly communication experience. As these updates roll out, users can look forward to enhanced voice and video calls that bring them closer to their contacts, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
View all stories
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More! Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker. Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!