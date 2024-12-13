CMF Phone 1 now receiving Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 based on Android 15

Nothing has begun rolling out the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta based on Android 15 to the CMF Phone 1. This update, previously released for the Phone (2) and Phone (2a), brings a host of new features and improvements to the CMF Phone 1. While the stable build is expected in the coming weeks, users can get an early taste of Android 15 by installing the open beta.
Update Process
The open beta is available for download as an APK file on theforums. To install the update, users need to ensure their CMF Phone 1 is running Nothing OS 2.6 with the required build number. After downloading the APK file, users can initiate the update process through the device’s settings.
Important Considerations
Nothing advises users to back up their data before installing the open beta, as it may cause data loss. Importantly, there is currently no rollback option for the CMF Phone 1 after updating to the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta. This means users cannot revert to a stable OS version. Nothing plans to release a rollback package later, but for now, users are advised to proceed with caution, especially if the CMF Phone 1 is their primary device.
New Features in Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta
The Nothing OS 3.0 open beta introduces several new features and enhancements to the CMF Phone 1, including:
- Shared widgets: This feature allows for widget sharing, but currently only between Nothing devices.
- Revamped lockscreen: The lockscreen has been redesigned for a fresh look and improved functionality.
- AI-powered smart drawer: An intelligent drawer that learns user preferences and suggests relevant apps and content.
- Camera improvements: Enhancements to the camera app for better image quality and performance.
- Changes to the quick settings menu: The quick settings menu has been updated for easier access and improved usability.
- Enhanced pop-up view: This feature allows for better multitasking and easier access to apps in a pop-up window.
- New fingerprint and charging animation: New animations have been added for fingerprint unlocking and charging.
