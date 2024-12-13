CMF Phone 1 now receiving Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 based on Android 15. The update brings new features like shared widgets, a revamped lockscreen, and an AI-powered smart drawer.

Nothing has begun rolling out the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta based on Android 15 to the CMF Phone 1. This update, previously released for the Phone (2) and Phone (2a), brings a host of new features and improvements to the CMF Phone 1. While the stable build is expected in the coming weeks, users can get an early taste of Android 15 by installing the open beta.

Update Process

The open beta is available for download as an APK file on theforums. To install the update, users need to ensure their CMF Phone 1 is running Nothing OS 2.6 with the required build number. After downloading the APK file, users can initiate the update process through the device’s settings.

Important Considerations

Nothing advises users to back up their data before installing the open beta, as it may cause data loss. Importantly, there is currently no rollback option for the CMF Phone 1 after updating to the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta. This means users cannot revert to a stable OS version. Nothing plans to release a rollback package later, but for now, users are advised to proceed with caution, especially if the CMF Phone 1 is their primary device.

New Features in Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta

The Nothing OS 3.0 open beta introduces several new features and enhancements to the CMF Phone 1, including: