WhatsApp to Launch Photo Polls and Chat Events

WhatsApp is set to launch photo polls and chat events for enhanced interaction. These features, currently in beta, allow users to add photos to polls and schedule events within chats.

WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform with new features aimed at improving user engagement and interaction. Following a series of updates in December 2024, including new stickers and calling effects, the messaging platform is reportedly working on two new additions: photo polls and chat events.

Photo Polls for Enhanced Clarity

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to add photos to poll options. This functionality will initially be available to channel owners, enabling them to provide a visual representation of each choice in a poll. To maintain consistency, photos will be required for all poll options. WhatsApp plans to eventually extend this feature to group chats and individual conversations.

Chat Events for Seamless Scheduling

WABetaInfo also reports that WhatsApp will soon introduce the ability for users to create events within individual chats. These private chat events will function similarly to events created in group chats, requiring an event name, date, and optional description. Users can also include an end date, location, and link an audio or video call. Recipients will have the option to accept or decline the event invitation.

Both photo polls and chat events are currently being tested by beta users and are expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. This news comes on the heels of the recent beta release of a reverse image search feature for WhatsApp Web.

These upcoming updates signify WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to providing a dynamic and feature-rich messaging experience. By introducing photo polls and chat events, the platform aims to enhance communication and organization for its users. As these features move from beta to wider release, it will be interesting to see how they are adopted and utilized by WhatsApp’s vast user base.

Source.