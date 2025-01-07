ASUS Unveils Intel Z890 and B860 Motherboards Featuring Cutting-Edge Features

ASUS has announced its latest lineup of motherboards, including the Intel Z890, B860 ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime motherboards, designed to deliver exceptional performance and versatility for PC builders. Packed with advanced technologies such as CUDIMM DDR5 support, ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile III, and PCIe 5.0 connectivity, these motherboards cater to a wide range of user needs, from gaming to mainstream builds.

Key Features of ASUS B860 Motherboards

Modern Platform for Enhanced Performance

The ASUS B860 series motherboards offer support for Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), enabling users to build systems with the latest high-performance hardware. These boards include features previously reserved for enthusiast-level motherboards, such as CUDIMM DDR5 memory kits compatibility with AEMP III profiles. With PCIe 5.0 connectivity, users can seamlessly utilize next-generation graphics cards and storage drives.

Comprehensive Connectivity Options

The B860 motherboards provide extensive connectivity options, including models with WiFi 7, premium audio, and USB4 ports. Additionally, every motherboard in this series comes equipped with at least one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, allowing for blazing-fast storage speeds.

Wide Range of Form Factors

The B860 lineup includes motherboards in ATX, microATX, and Mini-ITX form factors, ensuring flexibility for various PC builds. From compact setups to high-performance rigs, ASUS offers a motherboard for every need.

High-End Additions to the Z890 Series

ASUS is expanding its Z890 motherboard lineup with upcoming models such as the ROG Maximus Z890 Hero BTF and ROG Strix Z890-H Gaming WiFi. These boards are geared towards users seeking overclocking-ready solutions and additional features like multiple PCIe x16 expansion slots.

Enhanced BIOS Interface

ASUS has improved the BIOS interface resolution to 1920 x 1080 pixels, offering a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. The addition of the BIOS Q-Dashboard provides a visual representation of the motherboard layout, simplifying navigation and settings adjustment. The ASUS AI Advisor feature further enhances the user experience by offering guidance on BIOS functions and system optimization.

ROG Strix: Gaming-Focused Excellence

ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi

The ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi stands as the flagship model in the B860 series. It features DDR5 support, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. Gamers will appreciate the ROG SupremeFX ALC 4080 codec for high-quality audio, along with tool-free installation mechanisms such as M.2 Q-Latch and PCIe Q-Release Slim.

ROG Strix B860-A Gaming WiFi

This motherboard offers a distinct aesthetic with its white heatsinks and silver accents. With four M.2 slots, including one PCIe 5.0 slot, and WiFi 7 support, it provides top-notch connectivity and storage options for gamers.

Compact Options: ROG Strix B860-G and B860-I Gaming WiFi

The ROG Strix B860-G Gaming WiFi and ROG Strix B860-I Gaming WiFi cater to compact PC builds. Both models offer PCIe 5.0 slots, DDR5 memory support, and advanced networking features like WiFi 7 and 2.5G Ethernet ports.

TUF Gaming: Durability Meets Performance

TUF Gaming B860-Plus WiFi

The TUF Gaming B860-Plus WiFi motherboard is built for durability-conscious gamers. It features DDR5 memory overclocking, PCIe 5.0 support, and enhanced cooling systems. With its USB 20Gbps Type-C port and military-grade components, this board is designed for stable performance.

Compact TUF Models

The TUF Gaming B860M-Plus WiFi and TUF Gaming B860M-Plus provide reliable options for compact builds, with WiFi 7 included in the former model. Both boards ensure robust performance with their high-quality components and cooling solutions.

Prime Series: Versatility for Mainstream PCs

Prime B860-Plus WiFi and Prime B860-Plus

The Prime B860-Plus WiFi offers extensive expansion capabilities with its five PCIe x16 slots and rich USB port selection. Meanwhile, the Prime B860-Plus provides similar features without onboard WiFi, catering to specific user requirements.

Compact Prime Models

The Prime B860M-A WiFi, Prime B860M-A, and Prime B860M-K deliver powerful performance in compact form factors. Features like PCIe 5.0 slots, DDR5 support, and M.2 slots make them ideal for efficient PC builds. The Prime B860M-K, in particular, is designed for builds relying on integrated graphics, offering a cost-effective option for everyday users.

ASUS B860 Motherboards: A Versatile Choice

The ASUS B860 motherboards offer an excellent platform for users seeking high performance and versatility. For overclocking enthusiasts, the Z890 motherboards remain a compelling option. ASUS continues to set the benchmark with its cutting-edge technologies and innovative designs, catering to gamers, creators, and mainstream users alike.

Availability and Pricing

For detailed information on pricing and availability, contact your local ASUS representative.