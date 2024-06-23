WhatsApp to Simplify Calls with In-App Dialer

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to dial phone numbers and make calls directly within the app, eliminating the need to switch to the phone’s native dialer.

Seamless Calling Experience

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, this feature is currently being tested with a select group of beta users. They will notice a new floating action button within the calls tab. Tapping this button will open an in-app dialer where users can input the phone number they wish to call.

Additional Functionalities

The in-app dialer is expected to offer more than just basic calling. It is likely to include options for saving new contacts, adding numbers to existing contacts, or even sending a message to the number instead of calling.

Benefits for Users

This new feature aims to enhance the user experience by streamlining the calling process. It eliminates the inconvenience of having to switch between apps, especially for those who frequently use WhatsApp for communication.

Wider Rollout Expected

While currently limited to beta testers, the in-app dialer is expected to be rolled out to a wider audience in the coming days. This update aligns with WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to enhance its platform and provide a seamless experience for its users.

Potential Impact

This move by WhatsApp could further solidify its position as a leading communication platform. By integrating calling functionality directly into the app, WhatsApp is making it more convenient for users to connect with their contacts, potentially increasing user engagement and time spent on the platform.

Industry Implications

This development could also influence other messaging apps to follow suit and integrate similar features. The competition to provide the most convenient and comprehensive communication experience could drive further innovation in the industry.

The Future of WhatsApp

With this new feature, WhatsApp continues to evolve beyond just a messaging app. It is increasingly becoming a central hub for various forms of communication, including messaging, voice calls, video calls, and now, direct dialing.