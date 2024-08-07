White-Westinghouse Announces Special Pricing on Washing Machines During Major Online Sales Events

White-Westinghouse is set to roll out a series of enticing offers on their washing machines as part of the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Flagship Sale. The sales, featuring substantial discounts, are scheduled to start with early access on August 6, 2024, promising significant savings for consumers.

White-Westinghouse, an established American appliance brand with operations in over 45 countries, is at the forefront of these promotions. Known for its century-long legacy in appliance manufacturing, the brand continues to innovate with its latest products.

The promotion includes heavy discounts on White-Westinghouse’s range of washing machines, with prices starting as low as INR 4,999. The brand has introduced the new SFW series and the HDT fully automatic top load series, both of which boast advanced features aimed at enhancing user convenience and efficiency.

This 7-day sales event kicks off on August 6, 2024, with early access for shoppers looking to secure the best deals.

The offers are available online during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival and the Flipkart Flagship Sale, two of the most anticipated online shopping events in India.

This sales event provides an ideal opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home appliances at a fraction of the cost, especially beneficial during these economically challenging times.

Detailed Offers and Product Features

New SFW Series: Starting from INR 7,333, this series includes models with a 1600 RPM spin speed, 3D Rollers, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, turbo dry spin, and a rugged design for enhanced durability. Features like a specially engineered detergent box and waterfall technology ensure effective soaking and detergent dissolution.

HDT Series: The premium HDT series starts at INR 10,999 and includes features like a Smart Wash Program, Drum Clean, Delay Start, End of Cycle buzzer, Vibration Reduction, and a child lock. It represents the pinnacle of convenience and innovation in White-Westinghouse’s washing machine lineup.

Pricing and Bank Offers

Model-Specific Pricing:

WCS7500: INR 4,999

SFW Series ranges from INR 7,333 to INR 12,499

HDT Series prices up to INR 12,999

Bank Discounts:

Flipkart: Additional 10% discount using ICICI, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda cards

Amazon: Extra 10% off on SBI Credit card and EMI transactions

Conclusion

As the sales events near, potential buyers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time offers. White-Westinghouse continues to uphold its reputation for quality and affordability, providing customers with not just appliances but promising enhancements to their daily living. This initiative not only underscores White-Westinghouse’s commitment to accessibility but also its dedication to delivering value to its customers worldwide.