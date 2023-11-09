Seagate Offers Festive Discounts on Storage Solutions for Diwali

As Diwali approaches, Seagate has introduced a range of discounts on its storage drives, including hard drives, SSDs, and expansion cards, with price reductions ranging from 30% to 70%.

Key Highlights:

Seagate’s festive offers feature discounts on a variety of storage solutions.

Ultra Touch HDDs utilize post-consumer recycled materials and come with data recovery services.

FireCuda 530 SSD offers high-speed performance and durability, with significant speed advantages over previous generations.

FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD combines high performance with efficient cooling, suitable for PS5 systems.

Expansion Card Game SSD for Xbox optimizes gaming experiences on Xbox Series X|S with quick resume features.

Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drives celebrate popular culture icons with unique designs and LED lighting.

All products include a three-year limited warranty and access to Rescue Data Recovery Services.

In light of the festive season, Seagate has rolled out discounts on its storage devices including Ultra Touch HDDs, FireCuda 530 SSDs, and a variety of special edition external hard drives. These storage solutions are designed to provide ample space for digital storage needs, ensuring users’ documents, media files, and games are secured.

The Ultra Touch HDDs, available in cloud white and pebble grey, offer up to 5TB of storage and feature USB-C connectivity. They are currently available at the following prices: 2TB for INR 7,499, 4TB for INR 10,499, and 5TB for INR 12,999.

Seagate’s FireCuda 530 SSDs are noted for their fast performance, reaching speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, and are priced at 1TB for INR 7,999 and 2TB for INR 15,499. The FireCuda 530 with Heatsink is also on offer, with prices ranging from INR 6,499 for 500GB to INR 42,999 for 4TB, catering to a range of storage needs and ensuring efficient operation even under heavy use.

For Xbox enthusiasts, the Seagate Expansion Card Game SSD integrates with the Xbox Series X|S architecture, available at INR 13,999 for 1TB and INR 25,999 for 2TB, promising enhanced game loading speeds and performance.

Highlighting cultural themes, Seagate has released special edition drives such as the Shuri and Okoye FireCuda External Hard Drives from the Black Panther universe, and the Han Solo Drive from Star Wars, all with 2TB capacity and priced at INR 6,599. These drives blend pop culture aesthetics with functional storage capabilities.

Additionally, the Halo Infinite Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox, with a substantial 5TB of storage, is priced at INR 14,499. It is designed to match the theme of the Halo franchise and provides an immersive gaming experience.

Lastly, the Game Drive for Xbox External Hard Drive offers up to 4TB of storage to accommodate a large gaming library, with prices set at INR 10,599 for 4TB and INR 6,999 for 2TB, featuring Xbox green LED lighting to match the console’s design.

Seagate’s comprehensive storage solutions come with the assurance of a three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services, providing consumers with both security and aesthetic appeal for their technological needs during the festival season.