Xerox Partners with TCS to Upgrade IT Infrastructure Using Cloud and AI Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced an expanded partnership with Xerox. This collaboration is part of a comprehensive program intended to update Xerox’s IT infrastructure and operations. The initiative focuses on transitioning Xerox to a more streamlined, services-oriented and software-driven framework.

Under this new agreement, TCS will overhaul Xerox’s technology services to enhance business performance. The plan includes migrating Xerox’s legacy data centers to the Azure public cloud and implementing a cloud-based digital ERP system to improve business processes. Additionally, the integration of generative AI (GenAI) into Xerox’s operations is aimed at fostering sustainable growth.

Transformation Strategy Outlined

Tino Lancellotti, Chief Information Officer at Xerox, emphasized the significance of this digital transformation. “This initiative is crucial for revamping our operational model, simplifying our structure across geographies, offerings, and operations, while simultaneously upgrading our customer experience,” he stated.

A Long-Standing Partnership Grows Stronger

Xerox and TCS have shared a collaborative relationship for over two decades, evolving their partnership to include co-innovation across various business functions such as finance and human resources. “We are thrilled to further support Xerox’s reinvention, establishing a digital core that will underpin long-term growth through advanced cloud and AI platforms,” said V Rajanna, President of Technology, Software, and Services at TCS.

A Significant Commitment in the U.S.

This collaboration highlights TCS’s substantial footprint in the United States, where it employs nearly 50,000 associates across 19 delivery centers. For 50 years, TCS has been an integral partner in digital transformations for clients across various industries in this region. Amit Bajaj, President of North America at TCS, reflected on the venture, “Xerox’s ambitious reinvention underscores a historic transition to a simpler, agile, and tech-driven approach, ensuring enhanced client services.”

Educational and Innovation Initiatives

Further cementing its commitment to innovation, TCS has also established significant educational partnerships with institutions like Carnegie Mellon and Cornell Tech University. These collaborations are designed to fuel innovation across North America. Additionally, TCS has recently inaugurated the Bringing Life to Things™ Lab in Ohio, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions.

Recognition and Accolades

TCS’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, it was once again listed in FORTUNE® Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies™ and has been recognized as a top employer in North America for the past nine years by the Top Employers Institute.

This partnership between Xerox and TCS exemplifies a significant stride in utilizing modern technologies to refine and elevate enterprise operations, setting a benchmark for IT service excellence and innovation.