Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Vivo X100 Pro: Flagship Face-Off

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro have emerged as top contenders in the 2023-2024 flagship smartphone arena. Both boast cutting-edge displays, powerful processors, remarkable camera systems, and lightning-fast charging capabilities. While each phone excels in its own right, the ideal choice ultimately depends on individual priorities.

Let’s delve deeper into a comprehensive comparison of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro to determine how they stack up against each other.

Design and Build

Both phones exude premium aesthetics, featuring curved displays and centrally positioned punch-hole selfie cameras. Substantial camera modules occupy a significant portion of the rear on both devices, with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra sporting an additional sensor.

Aluminum frames provide structural integrity for both. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a vegan leather rear panel, while the Vivo X100 Pro opts for a glass back. Notably, China-exclusive variants exist for both models, featuring titanium (Xiaomi) and vegan leather (Vivo) options.

Dimensionally, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is slightly thicker and shorter yet lighter than the Vivo X100 Pro. Both phones proudly carry IP68 certifications, ensuring resilience against dust and water ingress.

Display

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra showcases a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED curved display with a 1440 x 3200-pixel resolution and a dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz). This panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, a wide color gamut of 68 billion colors, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, all shielded by Xiaomi Shield Glass.

The Vivo X100 Pro counters with a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, albeit with a 1260 x 2800-pixel resolution and a similar 120Hz variable refresh rate. While it matches the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s peak brightness, it supports a standard 1 billion color gamut.

Performance

Powering the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Vivo X100 Pro harnesses MediaTek’s top-tier Dimensity 9300. Both chipsets deliver exceptional CPU and GPU performance, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 holding a slight edge in gaming scenarios.

Camera

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s quad-camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The Vivo X100 Pro responds with its own 50MP primary sensor (with OIS) and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (OIS, 4.3x optical zoom). Both feature 50MP ultrawide lenses with varying fields of view.

Both phones capture stunning photos and videos, boasting excellent detail and color accuracy. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra slightly outperforms the Vivo X100 Pro in low-light conditions and long-range zoom.

Battery and Charging

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery (5,300mAh in the Chinese variant), while the Vivo X100 Pro boasts a slightly larger 5,400mAh battery. Both phones support wired and wireless charging, with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offering faster wired charging speeds.

Additional Considerations

Software: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS overlay, while the Vivo X100 Pro features Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 (international) or OriginOS 4 (China).

Connectivity: Both phones support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra additionally supports Wi-Fi 6E and faster USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data transfer.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro are exceptional flagship smartphones, each with its own strengths. Your choice ultimately depends on your preferences:

If a slightly larger display, faster wired charging, and a telephoto lens are priorities, the Vivo X100 Pro might be the better fit.

If a superior camera system, slightly faster performance, and longer software support are more important, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be the ideal choice.

Both phones offer outstanding experiences, so you can’t go wrong with either one.