OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Glacier Battery Technology

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, a flagship smartphone featuring cutting-edge technology and impressive specifications. The device debuted in China on June 27, 2024, alongside the introduction of the OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2.
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED curved screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and enhanced protection with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which positions it as a powerful contender in the current smartphone market. The phone also features a robust 6,100mAh battery supported by 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, allowing for rapid power replenishment.
In terms of memory and storage, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro does not disappoint, with configurations offering up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, catering to both average users and power users alike. Camera capabilities are strong, with a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.
One significant innovation is the introduction of the Glacier Battery technology. This new battery type uses a bionic silicon-carbon material, boasting an energy density 23.1% higher than that of traditional graphite batteries. This Camera capabilities not only allows for a larger capacity but also maintains high charging speeds and longer battery life.
The device will be available in multiple colors, including Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver, ensuring there is a style to match every preference.
As for its software, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1, providing a smooth and responsive user experience. The phone’s debut in China marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, and while it is anticipated to launch globally, official confirmation and details regarding its release in other markets, including India, remain forthcoming.