OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Glacier Battery Technology

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, a flagship smartphone featuring cutting-edge technology and impressive specifications. The device debuted in China on June 27, 2024, alongside the introduction of the OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2​.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED curved screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and enhanced protection with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which positions it as a powerful contender in the current smartphone market​. The phone also features a robust 6,100mAh battery supported by 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, allowing for rapid power replenishment​.

In terms of memory and storage, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro does not disappoint, with configurations offering up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, catering to both average users and power users alike​​. Camera capabilities are strong, with a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies and video calls​.

One significant innovation is the introduction of the Glacier Battery technology. This new battery type uses a bionic silicon-carbon material, boasting an energy density 23.1% higher than that of traditional graphite batteries. This Camera capabilities not only allows for a larger capacity but also maintains high charging speeds and longer battery life​.

The device will be available in multiple colors, including Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector’s Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver, ensuring there is a style to match every preference​.

As for its software, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1, providing a smooth and responsive user experience​​. The phone’s debut in China marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, and while it is anticipated to launch globally, official confirmation and details regarding its release in other markets, including India, remain forthcoming.