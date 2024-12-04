Xiaomi 15 Series Leads in Popularity Among Latest Chinese Flagship Smartphones

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro emerge as top-selling flagships in China, outpacing rivals with significant activation figures in the latest report.

Xiaomi has recently introduced the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models in China, capturing significant attention in the competitive smartphone market. This launch coincides with several other Chinese manufacturers unveiling their flagship devices around the same time, between October and November. A recent analysis has highlighted the Xiaomi 15 series as the standout choice among consumers, leading in popularity according to the latest activation data.

Market Dominance of Xiaomi 15 Series

As per the recent statistics, the Xiaomi 15 series has achieved an impressive 1.3 million activations by week 47 of the year, which spanned from November 18 to November 24. This figure places Xiaomi well ahead of its nearest competitors, with the second and third places achieving only 600,000-700,000 and approximately 250,000 activations respectively. It’s important to note that these figures represent carrier activations, not just shipments or sales, indicating actual user engagement with the devices.

Competitors in the Market

While the primary competitors remain unnamed in the report, industry insights suggest that Oppo and vivo are likely sharing the second spot. These brands are commonly grouped together under the abbreviation “OV” by Chinese netizens, primarily because both are subsidiaries of BBK Electronics. On the other hand, Honor has secured the third position with its Magic7 and Magic7 Pro models.

In a notable comparison within the same corporate family, the Oppo Find X8 is reportedly outselling its more advanced counterpart, the Find X8 Pro, at a ratio of 5:1. Vivo has also expanded its offerings with three new models: the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini, each designed to capture different segments of the market.

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro have established themselves as leaders in the Chinese smartphone market, outperforming their competitors in terms of activation numbers. This success not only reflects the strong market presence of Xiaomi but also showcases consumer confidence in their products over other brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Honor. The data highlights a clear preference for Xiaomi’s offerings, suggesting that their combination of advanced features and competitive pricing continues to resonate well with users. As the market evolves, it will be interesting to see how other brands strategize to close the gap with Xiaomi in future releases.