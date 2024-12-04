Intel Launches Arc B-Series GPUs: Battlemage Power for Gamers

Discover the new Intel Arc B-Series GPUs, offering unmatched value with advanced gaming features and AI acceleration. Available from December 13.

Intel recently unveiled its latest series of graphics cards, the Intel Arc B-Series, which includes the Intel Arc B580 and B570 models. These GPUs, also known as Battlemage, are designed to provide exceptional value for performance, targeting accessibility for a broad range of gamers. They come equipped with advanced features that enhance modern gaming experiences and facilitate AI workloads.

Availability of Intel Arc B-Series GPUs

Starting December 13, the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition graphics card, along with versions from partners like Acer, ASRock, GUNNIR, ONIX Technology, MAXSUN, and Sparkle, will be on sale for approximately $249 (around Rs 21,000). The Intel Arc B570 will follow, launching on January 16, 2025, with a starting price of $219 (about Rs 18,550).

Advanced Features and Performance

Built on Intel’s cutting-edge Xe2 architecture, the Intel Arc B-Series GPUs optimize efficiency and enhance performance across gaming cores. These GPUs boast an array of features including enhanced ray tracing capabilities, superior mesh shading, and robust support for critical graphics functions. This integration leads to a significant uptick in performance efficiency, especially with the latest game engines.

Additionally, the B-Series GPUs incorporate the Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines which support the new XeSS 2 suite of technologies. This suite includes XeSS Super Resolution, XeSS Frame Generation, and Xe Low Latency, all working together to boost performance, improve visual fluidity, and enhance responsiveness in games.

Comparative Performance Insights Compared to its predecessor, the Intel Arc A750, the B580 GPU shows a performance improvement of 24% on average at 1440p resolution, with some games experiencing boosts up to 78%. The B-Series also marks a 70% improvement in performance per Xe-core and a 50% increase in performance per watt, demonstrating significant advancements over the previous generation.