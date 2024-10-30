Xiaomi Debuts Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro with Stunning 11.2″ 144Hz Displays and Powerful Processors

Xiaomi launches Pad 7 & Pad 7 Pro with 11.2" 3K 144Hz displays, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 / 8s Gen 3 processors, and PC-level productivity features.

Xiaomi has expanded its tablet lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in China. Both tablets boast impressive specifications, including an 11.2-inch 3K 144Hz LCD display and robust processors.

Display and Design

The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro feature an 11.2-inch 3K 144Hz LCD screen with an anti-glare coating. The Soft Light Edition incorporates AG nano texture technology and AR optical coating, which minimizes interference light and reflectivity for enhanced clarity and eye protection. The tablets sport a unibody metal design for a sleek and durable feel.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Pad 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, while the Pad 7 Pro utilizes the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Both tablets run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which offers PC-level multitasking capabilities, compatibility with productivity software like WPS and CAJViewer, and support for Apple office suites such as Keynote and Pages. A global AI smart assistant is also integrated into the software.

Accessories and Features

A new floating keyboard with 0°-124° stepless adjustment complements the tablets, providing versatility and stability for various usage scenarios. The keyboard features a 64-key adaptive backlight and a mechanical press touchpad. Additionally, the back panel and keycaps are designed to be dirt-resistant and easy to clean.

Camera and Audio

The Pad 7 features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, while the Pad 7 Pro boasts a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. Both tablets offer Dolby Atmos support and are equipped with four speakers and four microphones for an immersive audio experience.

Battery and Connectivity

The tablets are equipped with a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. The Pad 7 houses an 8850mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Pad 7 Pro packs an 8850mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro are available in Black, Green, and Sky Blue colors.

Xiaomi Pad 7 pricing starts at 1999 yuan (USD 280).

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro pricing starts at 2499 yuan (USD 350).

The Nano Soft Screen Edition is available for 256GB models and above at an additional cost of 200 yuan. The Xiaomi Pad 7 series is currently on sale in China.