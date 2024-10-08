Xiaomi Patents Detachable Smartphone with Foldable Design

08/10/2024
Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
08/10/2024
Xiaomi explores new frontiers with a detachable smartphone! Patent reveals a foldable phone that splits in two. Discover the future of mobile tech.

.Xiaomi, a renowned innovator in the smartphone industry, has recently filed a patent for a groundbreaking detachable smartphone. This innovative design, reminiscent of a clamshell foldable phone, introduces a unique twist – the ability to detach the device into two distinct parts. While still in the prototype phase, this concept offers a glimpse into the future of foldable technology and Xiaomi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile design.

Detachable Design and Mechanism

The patent filing, submitted to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), reveals a smartphone that, when unfolded, resembles a conventional clamshell foldable with a flexible screen that bends in the middle. However, the schematics also illustrate the device’s ability to separate into two halves, potentially connected by pogo pins. This detachable mechanism allows for greater versatility and potential use cases, although the exact functionality remains unclear.

Display and Camera System

The Xiaomi phone features a tall display with a noticeable crease in the middle, similar to the MIX Flip foldable smartphone. The camera setup appears to consist of three sensors and an LED flash, differing slightly from the MIX Flip. The power button and volume keys are positioned on the right side of the device, while the bottom houses the USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

Future Implications

It is important to note that this is currently a patent, and there is no guarantee that this detachable phone will be commercially launched. However, it provides valuable insights into the future of foldable technology and the innovative designs that Xiaomi is exploring. This concept could potentially revolutionize smartphone interactions and pave the way for new form factors and functionalities

