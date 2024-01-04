Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 13 Series in India

Xiaomi has announced the introduction of the Redmi Note 13 Series in India, marking a significant update to their smartphone line-up. The series includes the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 5G, each offering distinct features and advancements



Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 13 Series, including Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 5G in India.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features vegan leather design, IP68 protection, a 200 Megapixel camera, 3D Curved AMOLED display, and 120W HyperCharge.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offers Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, a 200-megapixel camera with OIS, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Redmi Note 13 5G, the slimmest Redmi Note, includes a 108MP camera, and a display with super thin bezels.

Prices start from INR 16,999 for Redmi Note 13 5G, INR 23,999 for Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and INR 29,999 for Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, highlighted the series’ innovative features such as the vegan leather design, curved display, IP68 rating, and a new 200-megapixel camera with OIS. Sharma emphasized the series’ commitment to offering premium experiences typically associated with flagship devices.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G showcases a vegan leather design, available in Fusion Black and Fusion White. Its 3D curved display, 1.5K CrystalRes technology, and Dolby Vision certification offer an immersive visual experience. The phone’s durability is enhanced with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 certification. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset and features a 5000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge technology.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, the first to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, also comes with the 200MP ISOCELL HP3 camera. It offers similar display and durability features as the Pro+ model, with a 67W turbo charger included.

The Redmi Note 13 5G stands out with its slim design, featuring a 108MP triple camera and an IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and includes a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger.

The series is priced competitively, starting at INR 16,999 for the Redmi Note 13 5G, INR 23,999 for the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and INR 29,999 for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Additional discounts and offers are available for ICICI Credit and Debit card holders, as well as Xiaomi/Redmi customers.

The Redmi Note 13 series will be available from January 10th across various platforms including Mi.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home, and authorized retail partners.