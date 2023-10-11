Zebronics Launches New Laptop Series with Dolby Atmos

Chennai, India- 10th Oct, 2023- Zebronics has entered the laptop market with the introduction of two new series: Pro Series Y and Pro Series Z. The Pro Series Z distinguishes itself as the first laptop series from an Indian brand to feature Dolby Atmos technology, aiming to enhance the sound experience for users.

Key Highlights:

Zebronics launches two new laptop series: Pro Series Y and Pro Series Z.

Pro Series Z features Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.

The laptops run on Windows 11 OS, powered by Intel processors, offering up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD.

Connectivity options include Type-C ports, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0, HDMI, Micro-SD, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptops will be available in various colors including Silver, Space Grey, Glacier Blue, Midnight Blue, and Sage Green.

Available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon.

The Pro Series Z laptops come equipped with Intel processors and run on the Windows 11 operating system. They offer up to 16GB of RAM and storage capacity up to 1TB SSD. The 39.6cm (15.6) display provides full high-definition visuals at 1080p resolution. Users also benefit from multiple connectivity options, including Type-C ports, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0, HDMI, Micro-SD, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, they are designed for sustained use with a large battery and are complemented with a Type C adapter.

Zebronics Director – Mr. Yash Doshi stated, “With 26 years in IT Peripherals, venturing into the laptop market felt like the next step. Our Pro Series Z, integrated with Intel processors and Dolby Atmos, highlights our aim of expanding technology accessibility. We aim to focus on laptops for diverse user bases, including content creators and gamers, furthering the ‘Made in India’ initiative.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director, Systems & Components Partners at Intel mentioned, “Our 12th Generation Intel Core processors in the new Zebronics laptops leverage a Performance Hybrid Architecture. This ensures enhanced performance with support for DDR5 memory, PCI-E Gen5, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt4, and more.”

Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships – IMEA, Dolby Laboratories expressed, “Our collaboration with Zebronics aligns with Dolby’s vision of evolving entertainment experiences. The integration of Dolby Atmos in the Pro Series Z laptops will undoubtedly elevate user engagement.”

Potential buyers can find these laptops on Flipkart and Amazon.