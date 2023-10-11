FUJIFILM India Launches the “FUJIFILM GFX100 II”

FUJIFILM India introduced the “FUJIFILM GFX100 II” at the Broadcast India Show 2023 at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai. This camera is a new entry to the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras. It features a 102MP high-speed image sensor, “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS”, and a high-speed image processing engine, “X-Processor 5″. This ensures faster signal readout speed compared to its predecessor and enhances burst-shooting, AF, and video performance in the GFX Series.

The GFX100 II utilizes a large format sensor for its image quality. It is notable for being the first in the GFX Series to have AI-based subject-detection AF using Deep Learning technology and the latest predictive AF algorithm. This camera also supports 8K/30P video recording and can record 4K/60P 4:2:2 10-bit video internally. The device introduces the “Video Format” modes for diverse video recording formats, like Premista, 35mm, and anamorphic (35mm) with a mount adapter. Additionally, it is equipped with an Ethernet port, HDMI Type A, and USB-C terminals to enhance connectivity. The GFX100 II also showcases improved burst mode performance and stabilization capability.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, mentioned the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of image quality with this new GFX Series camera. The GFX100 II combines high-speed performance, video capabilities, and AI-based subject detection, catering to the needs of professional photographers and content creators.

Mr. Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India, noted that the GFX100 II is a testament to the company’s commitment to superior image quality, enabled by the large format sensor and AI-based subject-detection AF. He emphasized that these features would cater to a range of photography genres, including those requiring high-speed performance.

Celebrity Photographer and X-Ambassador FUJIFILM India, Dabboo Ratnani, shared his experience with the GFX 100 II. He was impressed with its 102MP BSI CMOS medium format sensor, AI-derived subject recognition AF system, in-body image stabilization, and continuous shooting capabilities. He also acknowledged the camera’s extensive video options.

Aseem Bajaj, Director of Photography, revealed his intentions to use the GFX 100 II for an upcoming short film. He expressed enthusiasm for the camera’s advanced video capabilities and its potential to bring a fresh perspective to storytelling.

FUJIFILM India aims to continually innovate in the realms of imaging and photography, believing that every image has a story to tell. The GFX100 II is a step forward in this direction, emphasizing enhancements in both image quality and video capabilities.