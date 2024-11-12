ZELIO Ebikes Unveils X-MEN 2.0 Electric Scooter: 4 Variants Starting at INR 71,500

ZELIO's X-MEN 2.0 electric scooter offers Lithium-Ion & Lead Acid options, 100 km range, 25 km/h top speed, and advanced features. Starting at INR 71,500.

ZELIO Ebikes has just launched the X-MEN 2.0, a new and improved version of its popular low-speed electric scooter. This release aims to capture the attention of a wide range of urban commuters, from students and office workers to daily city riders seeking an efficient and stylish way to navigate their surroundings. The X-MEN 2.0 is available in four distinct variants, catering to different needs and budgets.

Diverse Variants for Every Need

Recognizing that one size doesn’t fit all, ZELIO offers the X-MEN 2.0 with a choice of Lead Acid Battery or Lithium-Ion Battery options. Each battery type comes in two capacities:

Lead Acid Battery variants:

60V 32AH: Priced at INR 71,500

72V 32AH: Priced at INR 74,000

Lithium-Ion Battery variants:

60V 30AH: Priced at INR 87,500

74V 32AH: Priced at INR 91,500

This variety allows customers to select the model that best aligns with their daily commute requirements and financial considerations.

Performance and Efficiency Combined

The X-MEN 2.0 is designed to deliver a practical and enjoyable riding experience. With a top speed of 25 km/h, it’s well-suited for navigating city streets. Perhaps more importantly, it boasts an impressive range of up to 100 km on a single charge, minimizing the need for frequent charging stops.

Efficiency is a key feature of this scooter. Its 60/72V BLDC motor consumes just 1.5 units of electricity per full charge, making it an economical and environmentally friendly choice for daily commutes. The X-MEN 2.0 also offers a comfortable ride with its front telescopic and rear spring-loaded shock absorbers, ensuring a smooth journey even on less-than-perfect roads.

Convenient Features for Modern Commuters

ZELIO has equipped the X-MEN 2.0 with a host of features designed to enhance the riding experience:

Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels provide reliable stopping power.

Alloy wheels on the front enhance the scooter’s aesthetics and contribute to a smooth ride.

A rear hub motor offers efficient power delivery.

An anti-theft alarm provides added security.

Central locking adds convenience.

A reverse gear simplifies maneuvering in tight spaces.

A parking switch ensures stability when parked.

An auto-repair switch offers a quick fix for minor electrical issues.

A USB charger allows riders to keep their devices powered up on the go.

A digital display provides essential information at a glance.

Charging and Style

Charging times for the X-MEN 2.0 vary depending on the battery type. Lithium-ion models take approximately 4-5 hours to reach a full charge, while Lead Acid models require 8-10 hours. To cater to individual preferences, the scooter is available in four attractive color options: Green, White, Silver, and Red.

Warranty and Company Outlook

ZELIO Ebikes stands behind the quality of the X-MEN 2.0 by offering a warranty of one year or 10,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. This warranty applies to both the Lead Acid and Lithium-Ion battery variants.

Since its inception in 2021, ZELIO Ebikes has rapidly become a prominent player in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. With a network of over 256 dealerships across the country, the company has already served more than 200,000 satisfied customers. ZELIO plans to further expand its reach by increasing its dealership network to 400 by March 2025, demonstrating its commitment to making sustainable transportation accessible to a wider audience.