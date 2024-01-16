Zoho Workplace Experiences Significant Growth in Migrations

Zoho Workplace, a suite of collaboration and productivity tools, has witnessed a significant increase in user migrations from other service providers, with a notable ~200% growth globally. In India, the number of migrations to Zoho Workplace has doubled. The platform’s increasing popularity is attributed to its robust offerings and the growing recognition of Zoho as a reliable, homegrown company.

Enterprises such as IIFL, FusionMicrofinance, Starhealth, India Cements, and Goa Electricity Board are among the prominent users of Zoho Workplace. The platform’s development, a result of over two decades of intensive research and development, eschews the trend of acquiring existing software at high valuations. This strategy allows Zoho to offer an integrated, feature-rich suite of tools at competitive prices.

The pricing of Zoho Workplace varies with three editions available: the Standard edition at ₹99 per user per month, the Professional edition at ₹399 per user per month, and Zoho Mail at ₹58.34 per user per month. The suite includes an enterprise-grade email solution, file management, conferencing tools, and an office suite. Zoho’s flexible subscription options enable customers to tailor their plans without being compelled to upgrade for additional storage.

A significant cost benefit is noted for enterprises transitioning to Zoho Workplace from platforms like Microsoft 365 or Google Workplace, with an average saving of 60%. To facilitate the migration process, Zoho offers dedicated support and onboarding teams. These teams ensure that businesses experience a smooth and efficient transition, enabling large employee bases to be migrated swiftly and without operational disruptions.