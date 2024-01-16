Goldmedal Electricals Unveils Innovative 360 Degree Power Adaptor

Goldmedal Electricals, a prominent player in India’s Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector, has launched its latest product, the 360 Degree power adaptor. The device, notable for its circular design and incorporation of dual USB ports along with multiple international sockets, aims to simplify device connectivity.

Key Highlights:

The 360 Degree adaptor includes dual USB ports and multiple international sockets.

Its circular design optimizes space while providing flexibility in use.

Features include fire retardant materials, overload protection, thermal trip technology, an LED indicator, and a 2-meter power cord.

Priced at Rs. 1100, the adaptor is available both online and in retail stores and comes with a one-year warranty.

The 360 Degree power adaptor is designed to maximize user convenience with minimal space usage. Central to its design is a master switch for easy operation. The product’s durable construction promises longevity and consistent performance.

Feature-wise, the adaptor boasts several safety and efficiency enhancements:

A fire retardant high-grade plastic body to reduce fire risks and increase durability. An overload protector to guard against power surges and spikes. Thermal trip technology for automatic shutdown in case of overheating, preventing fire hazards. An LED indicator to show the power status. A heavy-duty 2-meter power cord for enhanced durability and flexibility. An output of 2100 mA for quick charging of devices like smartphones and tablets.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal, stated, “At Goldmedal, we focus on delivering products that blend efficiency and safety. Our 360 Degree power adaptor, with its heavy-duty cord, international sockets, and USB ports, is an essential for modern living spaces and workplaces. It offers fast charging and incorporates advanced safety features like surge protection and thermal trip technology, ensuring reliability.”

The 360 Degree Power adaptor is positioned as an essential accessory for both home and office environments, catering to the needs of modern-day electronic device usage.