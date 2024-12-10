Zomato Introduces “Recommendations from Friends” to Enhance Food Discovery

Zomato launches "Recommendations from Friends" to personalize food discovery. Explore restaurants based on friend suggestions while ensuring full privacy control.

Zomato, India’s leading online food ordering and delivery platform, has launched a new feature called “Recommendations from Friends”. This innovative addition aims to improve the food discovery experience by enabling users to explore restaurants and dishes based on suggestions from their friends. The feature, available in the latest Zomato app update, was rolled out nationwide last week.

“We believe this new feature will personalize the food discovery journey for our users, allowing them to make better choices based on their friends’ inputs. Importantly, it ensures that user privacy remains a top priority, as customers maintain full control over the recommendations they share or view,” said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Food Delivery, Zomato.

How to Get Started with “Recommendations from Friends”

To activate the feature, users need to provide contact access via the Zomato app. They can customize their experience by choosing whose recommendations they wish to view and selecting the restaurants or dishes they want to recommend.

Managing Shared Recommendations

Zomato has provided users with the flexibility to manage the recommendations they share through the “Manage Recommendations” section on the profile page:

Users can edit or turn off shared recommendations anytime.

Order history and order frequency will remain private.

Recommendations are visible only to friends who have shared contact access during onboarding and selected the user as a contact.

Only restaurants with a 4-star or 5-star rating will appear as recommendations.

Customizing Recommendations You See

For those who enable the feature, the Zomato app allows users to control whose recommendations they view: