2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Refreshed with Modern Upgrades, Keeps Classic Appeal

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the updated 2024 Pulsar 150, a popular motorcycle known for its blend of style, performance, and affordability. While retaining its core identity, the new model introduces several notable improvements to keep up with the evolving needs of riders.

Key Changes:

Modernized Digital Display: The most significant change is the new fully digital instrument cluster. Unlike the previous model’s semi-digital setup, the 2024 Pulsar 150 boasts a comprehensive LCD display that provides essential information like speed, RPM, fuel level, and odometer. Crucially, this new cluster also incorporates Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to pair their smartphones for features like call and message notifications.

Refreshed Graphics: While the overall design remains largely unchanged, the 2024 Pulsar 150 gets a subtle makeover with updated graphics on the headlight cowl, fuel tank, and tail section. These graphics, along with a carbon fiber-style sticker on the side panels, inject a touch of freshness into the bike's familiar appearance.

Added Convenience: Bajaj has included a USB charging port as a standard feature, recognizing the growing reliance on smartphones for navigation and communication. This handy addition addresses a common rider need and enhances the Pulsar 150's practicality.

What Remains the Same:

Engine and Performance: The heart of the Pulsar 150 remains unchanged. The 149.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine continues to deliver 13.8 bhp of power and 13.25 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This engine is known for its smooth operation and fuel efficiency.

Chassis and Suspension: The Pulsar 150 retains its double-cradle frame, telescopic front forks, and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers. This setup offers a balanced ride that is comfortable enough for daily commutes yet capable of handling spirited riding.

Braking Options: Buyers can choose between two variants: one with a front disc brake and rear drum brake, and another with disc brakes on both wheels. The dual-disc variant also comes with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Pricing and Competition:

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with other popular 150cc motorcycles like the Honda Unicorn and the TVS Apache RTR 160.

With the 2024 update, Bajaj has focused on improving the Pulsar 150’s features and convenience while maintaining its core strengths. The addition of a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port addresses key rider demands, making it a more appealing option in its segment. While some may have wished for more comprehensive design changes, the refreshed graphics and modern features are a step in the right direction, ensuring the Pulsar 150 remains a strong contender in the competitive 150cc motorcycle market.