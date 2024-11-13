2024 Maruti Dzire: 5 Surprising Things We Learned

2024 Maruti Dzire Driven: We uncover the good and the bad in the new-generation Dzire. Read our review for details on its design, space, engine, ride quality, and more. Compare it to rivals like the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze.

The Maruti Dzire has long been a dominant force in the Indian subcompact sedan segment. With the launch of the new-generation Maruti Dzire, priced from Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki aims to continue its reign. We recently spent some quality time with this updated sedan to uncover its strengths and weaknesses. Here’s a detailed look at our 2024 Maruti Dzire Driven experience.

A New Design Identity

One of the most striking changes is the Dzire’s newfound design language. While previous iterations closely resembled the Swift hatchback, the 2024 Dzire forges its own path. The front fascia is completely overhauled, featuring a wider grille with a prominent chrome strip and a sleeker lighting setup. This not only differentiates it from the Swift but also lends it a more upmarket and sophisticated presence.

Interior Refinements

Stepping inside, the Dzire presents a cabin that prioritizes fit and finish. While the material quality might not be class-leading, the overall execution is commendable. Panel gaps are tight, and there are no rattles or squeaks, exceeding expectations for a Maruti car in this segment. The design is clean and functional, with all controls within easy reach.

Space and Practicality

The Dzire has always been known for its spacious rear seat, and this generation is no exception. Passengers will find generous legroom and kneeroom, even those over six feet tall. The seatbacks are also well-angled, providing a comfortable posture for long journeys. However, it’s worth noting that headroom has been slightly compromised compared to the previous model.

In terms of practicality, the Dzire offers a sizeable boot that can easily swallow a family’s luggage. There’s ample space for large suitcases, duffle bags, and other travel essentials.

Ride Comfort and Handling

On the road, the Dzire delivers a comfortable ride, a hallmark of this model. The suspension effectively absorbs bumps and undulations, ensuring a smooth experience for occupants. However, the suspension tuning is slightly stiffer than before, which translates to a bit more road feel filtering into the cabin. This doesn’t necessarily detract from the overall comfort, but it’s noticeable compared to the previous generation.

The Dzire also exhibits confident handling. The steering is light and precise, making it easy to maneuver in city traffic. At higher speeds, the car feels stable and composed, inspiring confidence when cornering.

Engine Performance and Refinement

Under the hood, the Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine found in the Swift. While this engine is known for its fuel efficiency and peppy performance in city driving, it does have some drawbacks. Compared to the older 4-cylinder engine, it lacks refinement and feels a bit coarse at higher RPMs. Overtaking maneuvers require more planning, as the engine doesn’t feel as eager to rev.

The optional AMT gearbox also leaves room for improvement. It tends to upshift early in an effort to maximize fuel economy, which can result in sluggish acceleration when you need a quick burst of speed. This can be particularly frustrating when attempting to overtake on the highway.

A Competitive Landscape

The 2024 Maruti Dzire enters a segment populated by strong contenders like the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze. Each of these rivals offers its own set of strengths and weaknesses. The Tigor is known for its value proposition and striking design, while the Aura boasts a feature-rich interior and a refined engine. The Amaze stands out with its spacious cabin and strong diesel engine option.

The Dzire, with its refreshed design, spacious interior, and comfortable ride, has the potential to continue its success in this segment. However, the engine and AMT gearbox might be areas where some buyers find it lacking compared to the competition.

Overall, the new-generation Maruti Dzire represents a significant step forward for this popular subcompact sedan. It builds upon its strengths while addressing some of the shortcomings of its predecessor. Whether it can maintain its dominance in the face of increasing competition remains to be seen, but it certainly has a lot to offer buyers in this segment.