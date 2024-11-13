Nokia to Drive Vi’s 4G Expansion and Network Modernization Across India

Nokia boosts Vi's 4G network with 3300 new sites, 42,000 tech upgrades, and 25,000 spectrum expansions by March 2025.

Nokia is playing a pivotal role in bolstering Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) 4G infrastructure across India. This collaboration, stemming from a significant equipment deal, is poised to enhance the mobile experience for millions of Vi subscribers.

Expanding Network Footprint and Capacity

Nokia’s efforts are multifaceted, encompassing the deployment of cutting-edge baseband and radio modules to augment Vi’s network reach and capacity. By March 2025, Nokia is set to deliver approximately 3300 new sites, expanding Vi’s network footprint significantly. This expansion is coupled with upgrades to over 42,000 technology sites and more than 25,000 spectrum expansions across Vi’s existing network. These enhancements are crucial for boosting bandwidth and data capacity, ultimately translating to faster speeds and improved network performance for users.

Strategic Deployment for Enhanced User Experience

Beyond expanding the network’s breadth, Nokia is focusing on strategic deployments to optimize user experience. This includes the rapid rollout of ultra-lean sites, specifically designed to address coverage gaps in high-demand areas or “hot spots.” These sites are particularly effective in densely populated urban environments or locations with concentrated mobile traffic, ensuring consistent connectivity and high-quality service even during peak usage.

Progress and Future Outlook

Nokia has already made significant strides in this initiative. As of now, 100% of the spectrum bandwidth expansion has been completed, alongside nearly 40% of the technology additions and 15% of the new site deployments. This progress underscores the commitment to delivering tangible improvements to Vi’s network in a timely manner. Looking forward, Nokia anticipates that Vi will continue to prioritize coverage and capacity expansions throughout 2025. This sustained focus will be instrumental in extending high-quality network services to rural and currently underserved areas, bridging the digital divide and bringing connectivity to a wider population.

A Collaborative Approach to Network Modernization

The partnership between Nokia and Vi is characterized by close collaboration and a shared vision for network evolution. Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea, highlighted the long-standing relationship with Nokia and the instrumental role they are playing in expanding 4G coverage to an additional 20 million people by March 2025. This expansion is projected to enhance 4G network capacity by 25%, leading to a superior customer experience across nine of Vi’s seventeen priority circles.

Tarun Chhabra, Sr. Vice President & Country Head of Nokia India, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Nokia’s commitment to supporting Vi’s LTE network expansion and modernization. He underscored that these efforts are not only enhancing the current mobile experience but also laying the foundation for a seamless transition to 5G technology in the future.

In conclusion, Nokia’s comprehensive approach to expanding and modernizing Vi’s 4G network is poised to deliver substantial benefits to Vi customers throughout India. By focusing on increased coverage, enhanced capacity, and strategic deployments, this initiative is set to transform the mobile landscape and provide a more robust and reliable network experience for millions.