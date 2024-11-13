OTT Releases this Week: New movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar

Discover the best OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, featuring top shows like Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Buckingham Murders.

Streaming platforms are rolling out new content every week, offering diverse choices for all tastes. Whether you’re into action, drama, romance, or mystery, there’s something fresh on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re overwhelmed by the options, here’s a curated list of some of the best releases this week, including Citadel: Honey Bunny, Vettaiyan, Devara, The Buckingham Murders, Arcane Season 2, and many more.

The Buckingham Murders: OTT Releases this Week

One of the standout releases this week is The Buckingham Murders, a gripping crime drama thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian cop grappling with personal loss while investigating the murder of a young child. Amidst complex social issues, Jazz faces numerous challenges, including multiple suspects, neighborhood tensions, and secrets. Will she succeed in solving the case?

IMDb rating: 7.2

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and others

Release date: November 8th

Citadel: Honey Bunny: OTT Releases this Week

For fans of espionage, Citadel: Honey Bunny brings thrilling action from director duo Raj & DK. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star as Honey and Bunny, whose lives are intertwined with the spy world. Years later, they reunite to protect their daughter Nadia, in this Indian prequel to the hit series Citadel.

IMDb rating: NA

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and others

Release date: November 7th

Vijay 69: OTT Releases this Week

A quirky addition to this week’s lineup, Vijay 69 features Anupam Kher as a 69-year-old who sets out to complete a triathlon. Determined to be remembered for his achievements, Vijay embarks on this challenging journey, including swimming, cycling, and running, proving age is just a number.

IMDb rating: NA

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja, and others

Release date: November 8th

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela: OTT Releases this Week

Directed by Danish Aslam, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a lighthearted romantic drama featuring Prateik Babbar as Zubin. After a broken relationship, Zubin finds companionship with Ruby, an intimacy coach, in the UK. Their unexpected connection leads to a unique journey of rediscovery.

IMDb rating: NA

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait, and others

Release date: November 8th

Vettaiyan: OTT Releases this Week

In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth stars as Athiya, a senior cop who faces an ethical dilemma after a fatal error in his career. As he reopens the case, he confronts the realities of a hidden scam. This action-packed Tamil drama is also Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in Tamil cinema.