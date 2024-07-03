5 Best Camera Phones Under Rs 50,000 in India (July 2024): Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V30 Pro, and more

5 Best Camera Phones Under Rs 50,000 in India (July 2024): Motorola...

Are you looking for a phone with good photography capabilities? The Indian market offers a wide range of options, even with a budget of Rs 50,000. Let’s explore some of the best camera phones available, considering their unique strengths and areas where they could improve.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a Leica-partnered rear camera system, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Strengths: Captures vibrant photos ideal for social media, with good dynamic range. The telephoto lens excels in portraits, offering various modes for creative expression. Dual 32MP front cameras deliver sharp selfies with natural skin tones.

Considerations: Colors in Leica modes can be oversaturated. The telephoto lens struggles in low light due to the lack of OIS. The wide-angle front camera may wash out colors.

Google Pixel 7

While not the newest model, the Google Pixel 7 still packs a punch with its camera capabilities. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 10.8MP front camera.

Strengths: The main camera captures highly detailed photos with accurate colors and impressive bokeh. It performs well in low light with its nightscape mode. The front camera produces stunning selfies with natural skin tones and bokeh effects.

Considerations: The hardware might not be as cutting-edge as newer models, leading to some noise in images, especially in low light.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

Strengths: Cameras are Pantone-validated for accurate skin tones. Performs well in well-lit environments, producing detailed and sharp images with good dynamic range.

Considerations: Default colors can be slightly boosted with high contrast. Color shifts and reduced sharpness when using the 3x telephoto lens. The 50MP selfie camera can sometimes overexpose selfies.

Vivo V30 Pro

The Vivo V30 Pro offers a unique setup with a 50MP front camera and three 50MP rear cameras, including presets designed in partnership with Zeiss.

Strengths: Provides various camera presets for different styles. The primary and ultra-wide cameras offer good white balance and dynamic range. Solid low-light performance.

Considerations: Default color mode can appear cool. Images may sometimes have an oil-painting-like effect. Inconsistent edge detection with the portrait camera.

Nothing Phone (2)

While not the latest model, the Nothing Phone (2) features a capable camera system. It includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, EIS, and Advanced HDR, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Strengths: Produces vibrant images with good saturation, especially in daylight. Decent night mode performance. Pleasing portrait and selfie shots in good lighting.

Considerations: Struggles with dynamic range in challenging lighting conditions, resulting in flatter images.

